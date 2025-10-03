NEPCON ASIA 2025: Showcasing the Future of Smart Electronics Manufacturing in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, China, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Taking place from October 28 to 30, 2025, at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center (Bao’an), NEPCON ASIA 2025 is set to deliver an unparalleled platform for the global electronics manufacturing community. With over 3500 participating companies across more than 140,000 square meters and 80 high-level forums, the show will highlight the latest advancements in smart manufacturing, AI-driven automation, robotics, and semiconductor technologies.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market reached USD 609.79 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 648.1 billion in 2025, eventually surpassing USD 1 trillion by 2032, underscoring the tremendous growth potential of the electronics manufacturing industry.

Connecting Global Manufacturers with Cutting-Edge Innovation

NEPCON ASIA 2025 will host over 600 leading suppliers from sectors including PCB assembly, smart factories, semiconductor packaging and testing, automotive electronics, and touch display solutions. The exhibition provides an immersive opportunity for international visitors to explore innovative products, witness advanced electronic manufacturing processes, and identify emerging technology trends. Through hands-on demonstrations, component dissections, and real-world production line showcases, visitors will gain insight into the industry’s next-generation solutions.

Driving Industry Transformation with AI and Smart Manufacturing

The concurrent S-Factory Expo will feature AI-driven smart factory and automation forums, showcasing how integration of AI, robotics, and digitalized production systems dramatically enhancing operational efficiency, product quality, and flexibility. Leading robotics companies such as FANUC, Elite Robot, Flexiv, and Fudan University will provide in-depth analyses of AI applications, offering actionable insights for businesses seeking to accelerate production line upgrades and embrace intelligent manufacturing transformation.

Vision + AI: Empowering Intelligent Manufacturing

The Vision China Shenzhen exhibition will highlight the convergence of machine vision and AI with a dedicated “Showcase for Machine Vision Innovative Products” Area and the Vision + AI High-Quality Development Innovation Conference. This platform will unveil global product launches and present full-industry-chain intelligent vision solutions for electronics, new energy, industrial automation, life sciences, and packaging industries. Attendees will gain critical insights into quality inspection, smart production, and process optimization, saving time while unlocking new business opportunities.

Innovative Technology Areas

Specialized Areas at NEPCON ASIA 2025 include Embodied Intelligence Robot & Core Component Dissection Area featuring robot controllers, sensors, actuators, and power modules from leading brands such as Qiongche Intelligent, RobStride Dynamics, AISpeech and more, providing a window into the next frontier of robotics; AI Smart Glasses Disassembly Area showcasing 25 new AI smart glasses launched in 2025 by Huawei, Xiaomi, Meta, Lenovo, and others, integrating advanced optics, chips, sensors, and interactive technologies; IGBT & SiC Packaging and Testing Demo Line demonstrating over 50 semiconductor packaging and testing processes, supporting industry R&D and process optimization; and Finished Electronic Product Automated Packaging Demonstration Area highlighting flexible manufacturing, automated packaging, and intelligent conveyance solutions from leading suppliers such as Fanuc, Elite, Feixi, and Yongchuang, enabling higher efficiency and quality control for electronic production lines.

Engaging Global Audiences through Conferences and Forums

NEPCON ASIA 2025 will host 40 high-level forums across automotive electronics, semiconductors, AI, embodied intelligence, and smart glasses, bringing together industry experts, scholars, and practitioners to explore current challenges, future trends, and cross-industry collaboration opportunities. The SMTA International Forum will feature global technical leaders, including Charles E. Bauer PhD from SMTA, delivering international perspectives on the evolution of electronics manufacturing technology.

Unlocking Global Business Opportunities

With a focus on international collaboration, NEPCON ASIA will invite buyers from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia for factory tours, country-specific networking events, and business matchmaking. This ensures meaningful engagement between Chinese manufacturers and global electronics stakeholders, fostering partnerships and uncovering new market opportunities.

For more information, visit https://www.nepconasia.com/en-gb.html