SproutEd Announces CLE Course with Francine Griesing: Avoiding Ethics Mistakes in Mediation

Chattanooga, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — SproutEd, a leader in Continuing Legal Education for the Next Generation™, is proud to announce its upcoming course, Avoiding Ethics Mistakes in Mediation, led by attorney and ADR expert Francine Griesing. The course will be held October 31, 2025 and offers 1.0 MCLE credit.

Mediation can resolve disputes efficiently, but ethical missteps can derail outcomes and damage reputations. Drawing on her decades of experience, Griesing will guide participants through the most common pitfalls, offering practical strategies to uphold integrity, protect clients, and navigate mediation with confidence.

Participants will learn how to:

Recognize and avoid conflicts of interest

Maintain confidentiality and neutrality

Identify attorney misconduct in mediation

Prevent improper settlement practices

Ensure compliance with professional ethics standards

By the end of the course, attorneys will possess sharper skills to navigate mediation ethically while strengthening client trust and safeguarding professional reputations.

About the Instructor

Francine Friedman Griesing is an attorney, entrepreneur, and author with over 40 years of experience. She has served as a trusted advisor to executives, general counsel, and institutions on complex business transactions, high-stakes litigation, employment matters, ethics, and ADR. Griesing has acted as both an advocate and neutral in mediation and arbitration across commercial and employment disputes.

An honors graduate of Binghamton University and the University of Pennsylvania Law School (JD, cum laude), she previously served as Litigation Chair for the City of Philadelphia before founding her own firm in 2010. Widely recognized by Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in America, and Super Lawyers, Griesing is also a champion for diversity, civility, and mentorship in the legal profession.

About SproutEd

SproutEd is redefining Continuing Legal Education with engaging, practical, and accredited programs designed for modern attorneys. By focusing on accessibility, quality, and professional growth, SproutEd equips lawyers to meet CLE requirements while strengthening their practice.

