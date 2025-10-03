Sale of Historic Ocean Drive Property

NEWPORT, RI, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announces the sale of the historic ‘Playhouse,’ an iconic landmark located on Newport’s renowned Ocean Drive. The property sold for $10,442,000, making it the fourth highest residential sale in Newport this year to date according to data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

David Huberman and Mike Sweeney of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, while Hogan Associates represented the buyers in this quick sale, going under contract in less than a month.

Originally designed by renowned architect Irving Gill as a carriage house and boathouse for the adjacent estate – ‘Wildacre’ – ‘The Playhouse’ was masterfully rebuilt. Set on Prices Neck Cove on Ocean Avenue, this architectural gem retains much of its historic charisma combined with modern state-of-the-art amenities, including geothermal heating and cooling, a saltwater pool and spa, and gourmet kitchen. The property also includes a free-standing garage with two-bedroom guest house.

‘The Playhouse’ is a testament to Newport’s rich architectural heritage and enduring appeal. Aquidneck Island, and especially Newport itself, continues to draw the luxury real estate clientele,” stated Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s Int’l Realty. “This sale marks the 14th property in Newport to sell over $10 million since January of 2020.”

