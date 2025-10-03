ITRemedy Urges Immediate Action on Medical Device Security Amid Rising Threats

RICHARDSON, TX, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Company introduces targeted services to help hospitals manage cybersecurity risks tied to connected care equipment.

As hospitals expand their use of smart medical equipment, ITRemedy is calling attention to the growing cybersecurity risks tied to connected devices. In response, the company has unveiled enhanced services designed to safeguard patient care through proactive assessments and device-level protections.

Connected tools such as IV pumps, diagnostic monitors, and mobile imaging systems have become essential in clinical environments. However, many of these devices lack basic security features, making them vulnerable to attack. Once breached, they can serve as gateways to broader network infiltration or disrupt critical care workflows.

“The cybersecurity of connected medical devices is no longer a future concern—it’s a present and urgent threat,” said a senior consultant at ITRemedy. “We’re helping healthcare leaders address this vulnerability before it impacts patient care.”

The company’s new services include:

1. Comprehensive device risk assessments

2. Vulnerability scanning and mitigation

3. Staff training on identifying threats at the device level

4. Custom device-hardening protocols

5. Integration with hospital IT and compliance teams

ITRemedy’s approach reflects its broader focus on managed IT services for healthcare, ensuring security strategies align with clinical and operational goals. Their model includes ongoing support, audit readiness, and continuous monitoring for threats.

In addition to reducing cyber risk, these measures help hospitals maintain regulatory compliance with HIPAA and FDA guidelines for medical device security. This dual focus on safety and compliance makes ITRemedy’s solutions especially valuable for hospitals navigating today’s complex digital environment.

Hospitals and clinics adopting these services can expect:

1. Reduced attack surface across connected equipment

2. Faster incident detection and resolution

3. Greater operational uptime

4. Enhanced trust with patients and partners

As the healthcare industry becomes more reliant on technology, securing medical devices is no longer optional. ITRemedy’s proactive approach equips hospitals to face today’s challenges head-on, with confidence and control.

About ITRemedy

ITRemedy is a Dallas-based IT and cybersecurity provider serving healthcare organizations across the United States. Specializing in clinical system support and cyber risk management, ITRemedy empowers providers to deliver secure, efficient, and uninterrupted care.