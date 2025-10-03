B&M Financial Launches Free 30-Minute Financial Clarity Sessions to Help Ease Holiday Money Stress

Westchester County, NY United States,2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — With the holiday season fast approaching, many individuals and families find themselves facing financial stress, overspending, and money-related anxiety. To provide much-needed relief, B&M Financial Management Services is offering a Free 30-Minute Financial Clarity Session through its Smart Money Moves Coaching Program.

The period from Thanksgiving through the New Year can be a massive breeding ground for financial anxiety, as people attempt to manage expensive gift budgets, coordinate holiday travel, navigate family expectations, and still maintain momentum on their long-term savings goals. This complimentary 30-minute session is designed to cut through the stress of holiday spending, delivering targeted insights and a clear, immediate plan.

“Money stress often peaks during the holiday season, but it doesn’t have to control you,” said Theresa Todman, Founder of B&M Financial Management Services. “Our Financial Clarity Session helps people get organized, identify money leaks, and build a smarter spending plan that keeps both joy and financial peace intact.”

Key benefits of the Free Financial Clarity Session include:

● Practical strategies to avoid holiday overspending.

● A clear look at personal finances to pinpoint unnecessary expenses.

● Tips to prepare for upcoming financial goals in 2026.

● Stress-reducing money management techniques tailored to individual needs.

The session is offered virtually, making it accessible to individuals nationwide. Availability is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Interested parties are urged to reserve their slot immediately.

To reserve a spot for the Free 30-Minute Financial Clarity Session, book your free session at https://www.bmfms.com/free-clarity-session.html.

###

About B&M Financial Management Services

B&M Financial Management Services provides personalized financial coaching, QuickBooks Online support services, and small business support. Through its signature Smart Money Moves Coaching Program, the firm helps individuals and entrepreneurs develop good spending habits and create financial confidence.