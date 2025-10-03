Professional Business Association Launches Speakers Network to Empower Business Leaders and Inspire Growth

Westchester County, NY United States, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP), the county’s premier organization for business development and networking, today announced the official launch of its Speakers Network Program. This new initiative is designed to connect the region’s top professional talent with businesses, non-profits, and educational institutions seeking expert speakers for their events, meetings, and workshops.

The WNFP Speakers Network is a curated database of vetted, experienced professionals from a diverse range of industries, including technology, finance, marketing, healthcare, law, and entrepreneurship. The program aims to streamline the process for organizations to find high-quality, local speakers while providing a platform for WNFP members to share their knowledge, build their personal brand, and engage with the broader community.

“Our region is rich with incredible talent and specialized knowledge, but it can often be challenging for organizations to find the right expert for their needs,” said Theresa Todman, Founder of the Westchester Network for Professionals. “The Speakers Network acts as a bridge, connecting this deep pool of expertise with the community. We are thrilled to foster a culture of shared knowledge that will undoubtedly contribute to the professional growth of individuals and the success of businesses throughout our local community and across the United States.”

Key benefits of the WNFP Speakers Network Program include:

For Organizations: A free, easy-to-use resource to find qualified local speakers on a wide array of relevant topics, from digital marketing trends and financial planning to leadership development and workplace wellness.

For Speakers: An exclusive opportunity for WNFP members to gain visibility, establish themselves as thought leaders, and give back to the community while expanding their professional network.

For the Community: A powerful tool for enhancing the quality of events and professional development programs, strengthening the economy by keeping resources and talent within the county and beyond.

The network already features dozens of professionals ready to speak on topics critical to today’s business landscape. David Chen, CEO of a Yonkers-based tech startup, expressed his enthusiasm for the new resource. “Finding a dynamic speaker for our quarterly all-hands meeting used to be a time-consuming task. The WNFP Speakers Network is a game-changer. We can now easily find local experts who understand our market, saving us time and elevating the quality of our corporate training.”

Organizations looking for a speaker and professionals interested in joining the network can find more information and submit applications on the WNFP website.

How to Get Involved:

Organizations Seeking Speakers: Visit https://www.wnfp.org/speakers-network.html to browse the directory and submit a speaker request directly with the listed experts.

Professionals Interested in Speaking: Industry experts can apply to join the Speakers Network by completing the enrollment form on the WNFP website.

About Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP): Westchester Network for Professionals is a business resource organization dedicated to connecting, educating, and empowering professionals and entrepreneurs. Through events, programs, and initiatives, WNFP creates opportunities for collaboration, growth, and long-term success.

