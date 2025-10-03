New Book Empowers Women to Take Control of Their Finances: Smart Money Moves for Women

Westchester County, NY, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Accountant and financial coach Theresa Todman has released her new book, Smart Money Moves for Women: A Guide for Women Managing Households, Side Hustles, or Preparing for Financial Independence. This empowering guide provides women with practical strategies to navigate today’s financial challenges, build wealth with confidence, and create long-term financial security on their own terms.

The book comes at a crucial time when women are increasingly juggling complex financial lives—managing household budgets, launching side hustles, or planning for a retirement that often involves career breaks. Many existing financial guides fail to address the unique challenges and opportunities women face, from closing the gender wage gap to managing irregular income streams.

Smart Money Moves for Women cuts through the jargon to offer a practical roadmap. It’s an essential resource for:

Household Managers: Learning to optimize daily spending, manage debt, and build family wealth.

Side Hustlers & Entrepreneurs: Mastering the financial intricacies of self-employment, including taxes, retirement contributions, and scaling income.

Women Seeking Independence: Providing a clear path to building savings, investing confidently, and achieving long-term financial freedom.

“I wrote this book because I saw a need for a financial guide that truly reflects the multifaceted lives of women today,” says author Theresa Todman. “Whether you’re negotiating your next salary, setting up a Roth IRA for your side gig, or planning for a career pivot, this book gives you the clarity and confidence to make smart money moves that stick.”

Smart Money Moves for Women is available now on Amazon, and is designed for women in every financial season—whether stabilizing, growing, or resetting.

About the Author:

Todman is the CEO of B&M Financial Management Services and creator of the Smart Money Moves Coaching Program, where she helps clients gain clarity, reduce financial stress, and develop good spending habits.

