Global One-Pak Enhances Dispensing Solutions with Advanced Trigger Sprays and Lotion Pumps

Cheshire-Based Packaging Innovator Elevates Industry Standards

With over two decades of experience, GOP provides precision-engineered Trigger Sprays and Lotion Pumps to clients across personal care, pharmaceutical, household, pet care, and automotive industries. Known for reliability and innovation, the company focuses on products that deliver both functional value and consumer-friendly design.

GOP’s product lines reflect its commitment to safety, sustainability, and versatility in the global packaging market.

Advanced Trigger Sprays Designed for Precision and Ease

Engineered for Comfort and Efficiency

GOP trigger sprays feature lightweight builds and ergonomic handles. These designs minimise hand strain, making them ideal for repeated or long-term use. Their simple activation mechanisms ensure users experience no resistance, improving accessibility and comfort.

Diverse Product Range to Suit Every Application

The Fino Micro Trigger offers precision control in smaller bottles and with lighter liquids. For larger containers and higher doses, the G Series Trigger Spray provides consistent output with ease. The Variable Nozzle Trigger Spray and Variable Nozzle Trigger Spray with Tubing and 38mm Cap offer adjustable coverage — from wide-area spraying to targeted jets.

For high-viscosity products, GOP’s Mini Trigger includes an on/off locking feature for safety and leak prevention. The PJ Trigger Spray, made entirely from recyclable materials, supports customisation in multiple industry-standard colours.

Supporting Industry Versatility

Whether used in sanitisation products, grooming sprays, or surface cleaners, GOP trigger sprays meet strict performance standards and adapt easily to varied packaging needs.

Lotion Pumps That Balance Design, Functionality, and Sustainability

Hygienic, Functional, and Visually Appealing

GOP lotion pumps are ideal for lotions, creams, shampoos, and conditioners. Each pump ensures safe dispensing, using sealed systems to reduce contamination. Metal-free designs help prevent allergic reactions and enhance hygiene — crucial in health and personal care applications.

Extensive Product Range

GOP offers a wide selection of pumps including the Classic, Lusso, Puro, Primo, and Jumbo models. The 30ml Dosage Lotion Pump supports measured dispensing. The Single Material Lotion Pump, made from one recyclable polymer, leads the range in sustainability. Many models can also be made with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) material.

Driving Sustainability and Innovation Through In-House Development

Leading the Way with Single Material Technology

GOP’s Single Material Lotion Pump represents a breakthrough in recyclable packaging. Traditional pumps include metal springs, making them difficult to recycle. GOP’s single-polymer alternative simplifies disposal and offers better hygiene by removing metal contamination risks.

Customisable Features for Brand Identity

From colours to finishes, GOP helps clients customise their packaging. Customisation supports shelf visibility and aligns with brand identity in both retail and e-commerce environments.

A Trusted Partner in Global Packaging Solutions

Global One-Pak Limited invests in ongoing research and development to advance packaging design. With dedicated teams and manufacturing expertise, GOP delivers high-quality, eco-conscious dispensing solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern brands.

To explore product options or speak with the team, contact 01613671212 or visit GOP in Cheshire.

