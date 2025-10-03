Oviedo Pest Control Launches Eco-Friendly Pest Solutions to Protect Families and the Environment in Oviedo, FL

Trusted local experts introduce safer, greener treatments for homes and businesses across Central Florida

OVIEDO, FL, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — Oviedo Pest Control, a family-owned company serving Central Florida, today announced the launch of its new eco-friendly pest control solutions designed to protect both families and the environment. The initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to safe, effective, and environmentally responsible pest management.

Founded in 2021, Oviedo Pest Control has quickly grown from a single truck operation into a trusted team of licensed professionals. Known for personalized service and reliable results, the company specializes in fast and effective treatments that prioritize customer safety while minimizing environmental impact.

With the launch of its eco-friendly program, Oviedo Pest Control is offering customers the confidence of pest-free living without compromising safety. These new services utilize reduced-risk products, advanced application techniques, and preventative strategies tailored to Florida’s unique climate and pest pressures.

“With families and businesses across Central Florida relying on us for protection, we wanted to make sure our solutions not only eliminate pests but also safeguard health and the planet,” said James White, the owner of Oviedo Pest Control. “Our eco-friendly approach represents the next step in delivering pest control that customers can feel good about.”

The new solutions incorporate reduced-risk products, advanced application techniques, and targeted strategies that focus on prevention as much as treatment. By combining innovation with proven methods, Oviedo Pest Control provides long-lasting protection against common pests while reducing chemical exposure and environmental footprint.

The company’s products provide a wide array of benefits that many different customers can experience. These benefits include safety for families, pets, and children, effective treatments against a wide range of pests, and a reduced environmental impact. In addition, they use preventative methods that can help stop infestations before they start. All work is completed by licensed and highly trained professionals so you know you get qualified services every single time.

The eco-friendly services address a wide range of common pests, including ants, roaches, spiders, mosquitoes, and termites. Rather than relying solely on traditional chemical-heavy methods, the company’s approach integrates smarter targeting, routine monitoring, and environmentally conscious practices that keep infestations from recurring. This balanced method provides longer-lasting results while reducing unnecessary chemical exposure.

The company’s dedication to environmentally responsible practices goes hand-in-hand with its family-owned roots. As residents of Central Florida themselves, the team understands the importance of protecting both homes and the region’s natural beauty. By offering eco-friendly solutions, Oviedo Pest Control is helping homeowners and businesses take proactive steps toward a healthier, more sustainable community.

Oviedo Pest Control proudly services Oviedo and surrounding communities. To learn more about them and their services, you can visit their website at https://www.oviedopestcontrol.net. Contact the company directly with questions or to schedule.