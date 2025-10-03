Cent Capital Launches Groundbreaking AI Finance App in the UK, Offering a New Path to Financial Wellness Amidst the Cost-of-Living Crisis

LONDON, UK, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — In a critical move to address the widespread financial anxiety gripping the nation, financial technology innovator Cent Capital today announced the official UK launch of its premier AI finance app. This new money management tool is engineered to help UK Millennials and Gen Z find clear answers to their most pressing financial questions. From navigating the cost-of-living crisis to providing a powerful, affordable, and user-friendly platform, the mission is to help users take definitive control of their financial lives.

The Cent Capital app is a next-generation personal finance and budgeting app for iOS and Android that functions as an intelligent “financial co-pilot.” It directly answers the growing consumer search for a modern alternative to expensive financial advisors by providing hyper-personalized insights. This allows users to effectively track spending, manage credit card debt, and build a clear, actionable plan towards their most important financial goals.

“The current economic climate has created immense financial pressure, and UK consumers are actively searching for better tools to manage their money,” said Miriam Odabe, Co-Founder & CCO. “We built Cent Capital to be that solution. It is more than just a UK budgeting app; it is a forward-looking partner that provides clarity and confidence. Our mission is to help people move from financial stress to financial wellness with a clear, achievable plan.”

The End of Budgeting Spreadsheets: A Unified View of Your Financial Life

For many, the first hurdle in personal finance is simply knowing where to start. The question of “how to create a budget that actually works” often leads to complex spreadsheets and manual tracking that are quickly abandoned. The Cent Capital platform solves this by providing an all-in-one financial overview. Using trusted and government-supported Open Banking technology, a user can securely connect all their financial accounts. This means linking everything from a UK high-street bank account to a digital challenger bank, credit cards, and savings pots within a single dashboard. The app serves as the ultimate app to track spending and income, providing a unified view that is the crucial first step to taking back control.

Creating a Clear Path to Becoming Debt-Free

Debt is one of the biggest sources of financial stress, and many people are searching for a “how to get out of credit card debt UK” guide. The Cent Capital AI acts as a strategic partner in this journey. By analyzing all connected debt accounts, the AI can help users formulate strategies for debt consolidation and identify the most efficient payoff methods, such as the avalanche or snowball method. It provides clear insights into a user’s debt-to-income ratio and helps them create a tangible plan to pay down everything from credit cards to student loans and even manage buy now pay later debt before it gets out of control.

Building Your First Emergency Fund and a Realistic Savings Plan

A common roadblock to financial security is the struggle to save. For those asking “how to start an emergency fund with no money UK,” the app’s intelligent analysis is a game-changer. The AI identifies small, recurring expenses and surplus cash flow that can be redirected into savings. It provides practical ways to save money on groceries and bills by highlighting spending patterns. Furthermore, it helps users implement proven budgeting frameworks, with the popular 50/30/20 budget rule explained and adapted to their personal income and goals, making consistent saving an automatic and achievable habit.

Demystifying Investing for the Next Generation of Wealth Builders

Once a solid financial foundation is set, the next step is wealth creation. The app is a perfect starting point for those wanting to learn how to start investing with little money in the UK. While Cent Capital does not offer investment advice, it provides the essential financial clarity needed before one can invest confidently. By understanding their complete financial picture, users can better assess their risk tolerance and decide if it is better to save or invest in their 20s. The platform’s educational framework helps explain basic concepts like “what are stocks and ETFs for beginners,” empowering users to take the next step with other platforms when they are ready.

Understanding Your Financial Health Score

True financial literacy goes beyond budgeting. The app helps users answer the crucial question, “how to calculate my net worth,” by automatically tallying all connected assets and liabilities. Watching this number grow becomes a powerful motivator. While the app does not directly pull credit scores, the debt management tools it provides are essential for anyone trying to understand “what is a good credit score and how to improve it,” as responsible debt repayment is a key factor. This makes it an essential tool for any young adult seeking a clear path to financial planning for young adults in the UK.

The Cent Capital Difference: Education, AI, and Unmatched Security

A primary concern for users is answering, “is it safe to connect bank account to a budgeting app?” Cent Capital was built with a “Privacy First” philosophy and a multi-layered security architecture.

Bank-Grade Security : The platform is powered by the same trusted security protocols used by major international banks.

: The platform is powered by the same trusted security protocols used by major international banks. State-of-the-Art Encryption: All user data is protected with AES-256 encryption.

All user data is protected with AES-256 encryption. Read-Only Access: The secure connection to your bank is strictly “read-only.” This guarantees the Cent Capital app can only analyze your financial data to provide insights. No one can ever move, withdraw, or touch your money through the app.

This secure foundation allows the AI tool for personal finance management to deliver its core benefit: education. The app’s framework of “Education, not Advice” empowers users with personalized data, helping them build their own financial confidence over time.

“Our mission is to democratize financial wellness,” said Shivam Singh, Founder & CEO of Cent Capital. “We are using AI to make high-quality, unbiased financial guidance accessible to everyone. This is the affordable alternative to a financial advisor that people have been waiting for. Our app is designed to give you the knowledge and confidence to build a better future.”

Cent Capital was founded by a passionate global team of experienced technologists, designers, and strategists united by a mission to solve real-world financial challenges. The team dedicated to building this tool for you includes:

Shivam Singh (Founder & CEO)

(Founder & CEO) Miriam Odabe (Co-Founder & CCO)

(Co-Founder & CCO) Brijesh Bhalodiya (Co-Founder & CTO)

(Co-Founder & CTO) Abhiraj Pattem (Founding Designer & Head of Brand)

(Founding Designer & Head of Brand) Parth Palta (Head of Customer Experience)

(Head of Customer Experience) Bryant Burciaga (Advisor, Investments & Strategy)

(Advisor, Investments & Strategy) Mayank Agarwal (Advisor, Machine Learning)

About Cent Capital: Cent Capital is a financial technology company dedicated to building the best AI money management tool for improving global financial literacy and well-being. The company’s mission is to make personalized financial guidance accessible and affordable for everyone, helping users everywhere move from financial stress to confidence.

Press Contact: press@cent.capital

Website: https://cent.capital