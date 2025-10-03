Plant Asset Management Market Driven by Digital Transformation Trends

In 2023, the global plant asset management market was valued at USD 6.80 billion, and it is expected to grow to USD 17.21 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.4% from 2024 through 2030. The primary driver for this expansion is the rising demand for automation and digital transformation across industrial sectors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2023, North America commanded the largest portion of revenue share in the market, making up more than 36%.

Over the period 2024-2030, the U.S. plant asset management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.7%.

By component, the solutions segment was the dominant revenue contributor in 2023, taking over 63% of the market share.

Among different asset types, production assets captured more than 54% of revenue in 2023, and they are expected to retain leadership through 2030.

By end-use sector, energy & power comprised the greatest revenue share in 2023, accounting for over 23% of the total.

Market Size & Forecast

The overall CAGR for 2024-2030 is estimated at 15.4%.

North America was the largest regional market in 2023.

Key industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, manufacturing, and energy are increasingly implementing digital tools to monitor, maintain, and control their plants. PAM (plant asset management) systems are being adopted to enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and better allocation of resources, reducing operational costs and downtime.

Investment in emerging technologies – such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing – is strengthening the capabilities of plant asset management systems, permitting enhanced analytics, remote monitoring, and more reliable asset performance.

On the flip side, challenges include the technical difficulty of integrating PAM systems with older, legacy infrastructure; shortage of skilled personnel; and the complexity involved in managing data integration and real-time monitoring across many types of assets.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

Among component categories, the solutions side held a commanding share (over 63% in 2023), largely due to the rising prominence of predictive maintenance approaches. The services segment is projected to grow faster during the forecast period, with an approximate CAGR of 15.9%, driven by increasing acceptance of cloud-based PAM services, professional services, data management, and cybersecurity offerings.

In terms of deployment, cloud-based PAM solutions accounted for over 50% of market share in 2023 and are expected to dominate through 2030, largely because they offer lower up-front costs, scalable subscription models, and ease of deployment. On-premise deployments are expected to grow at a CAGR of about 14.8%, due to their capability for greater customization and compatibility with existing systems.

For asset types, production assets had over 54% of revenues in 2023, supported by the focus on equipment performance in manufacturing, energy, and oil & gas sectors. Automation assets themselves are set to exhibit a CAGR of about 15.8% through 2030, as industries increasingly deploy robotics, advanced control systems, and other automated technologies.

By end use, energy & power led in 2023 (with over 23% of revenue), followed by strong growth expected in the manufacturing sector which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of around 16.7%.

Regionally, North America led in 2023 (over 36% share), and the U.S. market is growing at about 14.7% CAGR. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at about 16.4% CAGR, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asia, where industrial expansion and infrastructure investment are strong. Europe is also expected to grow at close to 15.3% CAGR, helped by regulatory pressure, sustainability goals, and energy-efficiency demands.

Key Companies

Leading firms in the plant asset management market include:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

General Electric (GE)

IBM Corporation

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

These companies are active in new product development, forming partnerships or collaborations, launching improved platforms, and leveraging analytics or AI-driven enhancements to maintain competitive advantage.

Conclusion

The plant asset management market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by industrial demand for automation, efficiency, and reduced downtime. Solution-based offerings currently dominate, particularly in production assets and energy & power end uses, while cloud deployment and predictive maintenance are taking centre stage. North America remains the largest market today, but Asia-Pacific and Europe are rising quickly, both in growth rate and investment. The leading companies are pushing forward with innovations and strategic moves to capture their share in a rapidly evolving landscape.

