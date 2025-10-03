Plant-based Yogurt Market Growth Driven by Dairy-free Lifestyle Shift

In 2023, the global plant-based yogurt market was valued at around USD 3.08 billion, and it is forecast to expand to about USD 7.53 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 % over the 2024–2030 period.

This growth is underpinned by shifting consumer preferences toward dairy-free products, rising lactose intolerance, increasing health consciousness, and a growing emphasis on sustainable and cruelty-free food choices.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The plant-based yogurt market is shaped by several distinct trends:

Dairy Alternatives & Health Orientation: As consumers—especially millennials and Gen Z—seek dairy-free and low-lactose options, demand for plant-based yogurts is rising. Many prefer “clean label” and natural ingredient profiles, boosting innovation in formulations.

Market Size & Forecast

2023: ~ USD 3.08 billion

2030 (projected): ~ USD 7.53 billion

CAGR 2024–2030: ~13.9 %

Growth is expected to accelerate in regions such as Asia Pacific, where both awareness and income are rising. Europe and North America are likely to sustain steady expansion. For example, the U.S. market is projected to more than double between 2024 and 2030 (from USD 829.5 million to USD 1,796.7 million).

In ANZ, the market is expected to grow from USD 51.2 million to USD 112.8 million at 14.3 % CAGR.

UK is also forecasted to double during the period (USD 248.8 million to USD 537.1 million) at 13.9 % per year.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The plant-based yogurt market is moderately competitive, with several established and emerging players each focusing on product innovation, geographic reach, and brand differentiation.

These firms compete across formulation, scale, distribution, and brand identity to capture market share. Many are investing in R&D to launch new texture variants, functional ingredients, and sustainable packaging to stay competitive.

By region, leaders often tailor offerings to local tastes and ingredient availability. Some incumbents with wide distribution or strong brand loyalty maintain higher share in North America and Europe, while newer niche brands focus on innovation and premium positioning.

Key Companies List

Danone S.A.

Oatly Group AB

General Mills Inc.

Kite Hill

Daiya Foods Inc.

Califia Farms, LLC

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Stonyfield Farms

Chobani

Good Karma Foods

Hudson River Foods

Nancy’s Probiotic Foods

Conclusion

The plant-based yogurt sector is poised for strong growth over the coming decade, driven by rising consumer demand for dairy-free alternatives, greater health and environmental awareness, and continuous product innovation. From a base of USD 3.08 billion in 2023 to an estimated USD 7.53 billion by 2030, the market is set to more than double. Key players across the globe will need to differentiate through formulation, branding, and distribution to capture streams of demand in both mature and emerging regions.

