In-building Wireless Market 2030: Strategies for Seamless Integration

The global in-building wireless market was valued at USD 19.42 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to reach USD 38.66 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% from 2024 to 2030. The surge in smart devices, including wearables and Internet of Things (IoT) gadgets, is a major driver behind the expansion of the in-building wireless market.

As the number of connected devices within facilities continues to rise, a strong infrastructure is crucial to support these devices and deliver high-speed connectivity throughout the premises. In-building wireless solutions provide the necessary infrastructure to accommodate the increasing number of smart devices, ensuring seamless connectivity for users. With the emergence of Industry 4.0, manufacturers are deploying in-building wireless technologies across various applications such as robotics, Intelligent Process Automation (IPA), Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), remote site monitoring, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and drone surveillance. These use cases require networks that offer low latency, high bandwidth, and robust security. In-building wireless solutions allow enterprises to independently manage scalable and reliable networks that meet their current operational needs.

Many enterprises prioritize minimizing latency costs, understanding that in-building wireless solutions are critical to supporting mission-critical applications. The increasing presence of IoT and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to manage vital equipment across industries, has improved indoor wireless reliability, providing high bandwidth, low latency, and excellent service quality. Businesses with mission-critical requirements are expected to rely increasingly on in-building wireless coverage rather than depending solely on external carriers.

The rollout of 5G networks is revolutionizing the in-building wireless sector by increasing demand for enhanced indoor capacity and coverage. With 5G delivering ultra-fast speeds and low latency, users expect uninterrupted connectivity inside buildings. This drives the need for in-building wireless technologies such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS), small cells, and indoor repeaters to efficiently propagate 5G signals indoors. Additionally, the use of millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum in 5G presents propagation challenges that necessitate innovative in-building solutions to extend coverage.

Industries across sectors are set to utilize 5G-enabled applications to boost customer experience and operational productivity, thereby increasing the demand for dependable indoor connectivity solutions. Moreover, 5G offers opportunities to enhance emergency communications and public safety within buildings. The deployment of 5G networks is reshaping the in-building wireless landscape, with companies offering innovative and scalable solutions positioned for success in this dynamic market.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2023, capturing over 35.0% of revenue share.

The U.S. in-building wireless market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030.

The infrastructure segment led the market in 2023, accounting for more than 62.0% of the global revenue.

Large buildings accounted for the largest revenue share by building size in 2023.

The commercial campuses segment represented the biggest market revenue share by application in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 19.42 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 38.66 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 10.7%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Key In-building Wireless Company Insights

Leading players in the in-building wireless market include Corning Incorporated, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., JMA Wireless, Nokia, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These companies are aggressively expanding their customer base and aiming to outpace competitors through strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product or technology launches. For example, in February 2024, Wipro Limited, a prominent technology services and consulting firm, partnered with Nokia to launch a collaborative private wireless solution. This solution offers enterprises a secure 5G private wireless network integrated with their operational infrastructure, enhancing mobility, reliability, connection speed, and real-time business insights while handling large volumes of data with minimal latency.

Leading In-building Wireless Companies:

Airspan Networks

Cobham Limited

CommScope, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

JMA Wireless

Nokia

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Conclusion

The in-building wireless market is set for substantial growth driven by the rapid proliferation of smart devices and the transformative impact of 5G technology. As enterprises increasingly adopt Industry 4.0 applications and mission-critical IoT deployments, the demand for reliable, low-latency, high-bandwidth indoor connectivity will continue to rise. North America leads the market, but global expansion, particularly in large commercial buildings and campuses, highlights the broadening scope of in-building wireless solutions. Leading companies are actively innovating and forming strategic alliances to capitalize on this growing demand, ensuring that the market remains competitive and poised for significant advancements throughout the forecast period.