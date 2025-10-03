Plaque Modification And Removal Devices Market Expands with Cardio Care

In 2023, the global plaque modification and removal devices market was valued at approximately USD 1.86 billion, and it is forecast to reach around USD 3.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% between 2024 and 2030. The driving forces behind this growth include a rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases globally, especially atherosclerosis; an ageing population; greater health care spending; improvements in diagnostic technologies; and growing awareness of preventive cardiovascular care. Increasing cases of hypertension, lifestyle-related risk factors, and smoking also contribute to plaque accumulation in arteries, which raises the demand for more effective treatment methods.

Key Market Trends & Insights and Market Size & Forecast

Regionally, North America led the market in 2023, holding a revenue share of about 43.69%.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest over the forecast period, with a CAGR of approximately 8.9%.

By product type, the atherectomy devices segment held the largest share in 2023, with revenue exceeding 32.62%.

Among applications, the coronary artery disease segment dominated in 2023, with revenue share of about 59.83%.

By end-use, hospitals accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing over 74.23% of the market.

Forecasts confirm the market rising from USD 1.86 billion (2023) to USD 3.26 billion by 2030, growing at 8.4% annually. In 2023, North America was the largest revenue contributor, while Asia-Pacific is projected to show the highest growth rate through 2030.

Critical influences include reimbursement policies in developed countries (such as the U.S. and parts of Europe), which make advanced plaque modification treatments more accessible. Technological progress is also significant—improvements in atherectomy devices, drug-eluting stents, embolic protection devices, and imaging technologies enable safer and more effective procedures.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is fairly consolidated, with several major medical technology companies controlling most of the share. These firms are investing heavily in research & development, acquiring complementary businesses, improving device safety and efficacy, and expanding into emerging regions. Acquisition activity is notable; for example, Abbott acquired Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., adding leading atherectomy technology to its portfolio. Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) play crucial roles in approving devices, enforcing standards, and overseeing post-market safety. Product innovation continues to be a priority, especially for devices that address complex or heavily calcified lesions, or designs that reduce vessel trauma. Emerging economies are becoming more important markets because of rising healthcare infrastructure investment and greater cardiovascular disease burden.

Key Companies List

The principal players in the plaque modification and removal devices market include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Abbott

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Stryker

AngioDynamics

Microvention, Inc. (Terumo Corporation)

Penumbra, Inc.

REX MEDICAL

ARGON MEDICAL

Soundbite Medical Solutions

Conclusion

The plaque modification and removal devices market is set for strong growth through 2030, nearly doubling in size, driven by the global rise in cardiovascular disease, aging populations, and improvements in both medical device technology and healthcare access. While North America currently holds the largest share, Asia-Pacific is expected to become increasingly significant. Key segments such as atherectomy devices and treatments for coronary artery disease dominate today and will continue to shape product development and competitive dynamics. With favorable reimbursement policies and significant innovation across leading firms, the market appears well-positioned for continued expansion, though maintaining regulatory compliance, cost-effectiveness, and safety will remain critical for sustained success.

