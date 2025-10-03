Humanoid Robot Market 2030: North America’s Dominance Explored

The global humanoid robot market was valued at USD 1.55 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2025 and 2030. This rapid growth is driven by increasing use of humanoid robots in surveillance and security, such as detecting unauthorized intrusions and terrorist activities.

Humanoid robots also play a vital role in research and space exploration by enabling remote connectivity. For example, in April 2022, Jane Li, an Assistant Professor of Robotics Engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and her team began developing advanced remote-controlled humanoid robots to assist healthcare workers managing patients in quarantine or isolation.

Despite substantial technological advances, public and corporate funding for humanoid robotics research continues to rise. In February 2024, Figure AI, a startup focused on humanoid robots, secured USD 675 million from investors including Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, OpenAI, and Microsoft to accelerate its development efforts. Beyond robotics, humanoid robots contribute to neuroscience and behavioral sciences research, and are increasingly present in media roles and social applications like assisting elderly individuals.

Industry innovation also fuels market expansion. For instance, Aeolus Robotics launched Aeo in January 2023, a dual-arm humanoid robot designed for various service tasks such as security, delivery, kiosk operation, eldercare, and ultraviolet germicidal cleaning. Aeo combines mobility and advanced features, enabling it to perform activities like item collection, door operation, and elevator navigation. Its design allows easy access for patients with mobility challenges, and medical professionals can use its built-in video call feature to ensure accurate medication delivery.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Leadership: North America dominated the humanoid robot market in 2024 with a revenue share of 52.2%, and it is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate through the forecast period. The region hosts leading robotics companies and research centers, with humanoid robots widely deployed across research, education, entertainment, and healthcare sectors in the U.S. and Canada. Businesses are exploring humanoid robots to improve learning environments, assist medical procedures, and enhance customer experience.

The hardware segment accounted for the largest share of 69.7% in 2024. Hardware includes mechanical, electrical, and electronic parts such as sensors, actuators, generators, and control systems. These components provide humanoid robots with a human-like appearance, increasing their value and enabling their application in healthcare, research, and education by facilitating the integration of new technologies. By Application: Personal assistance and caregiving led the market with a 31.6% revenue share in 2024. Humanoid robots support individuals in homes, hospitals, and assisted living facilities by assisting with daily tasks and providing companionship. These robots enhance quality of life by delivering medication, monitoring vital signs, assisting with meals, and alerting medical staff in emergencies.

By Motion: The wheel drive segment held the largest market share at 65.6% in 2024. Wheel drive technology offers efficient mobility and versatile maneuverability. Examples include SoftBank Robotics' Pepper, which features AI-driven human interaction capabilities, UBTECH's Alpha Mini, a small wheeled humanoid robot designed for education and amusement, and WOWWee's MIP, a wheel-driven entertainment robot. Wheel-drive designs have expanded robotics applications in customer service, education, and entertainment.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.55 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.04 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 17.5%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players in the humanoid robot market are pursuing growth through product portfolio expansion, partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic footprint expansions.

Key Players

HYULIM Robot Co., Ltd

HANSON ROBOTICS LTD

Engineered Arts Limited

Honda

KAWADA Robotics Corporation

SoftBank Robotics

Sanbot Co

ROBOTIS

Willow Garage

Toshiba Corporation

Conclusion

The global humanoid robot market is poised for significant expansion, driven by increasing applications in surveillance, healthcare, research, and personal assistance. North America’s dominance reflects its robust R&D capabilities and early adoption of humanoid technologies. Advances in hardware and motion technologies, alongside rising investments from major corporations and startups, are accelerating innovation and deployment across industries. With growing societal needs for security, caregiving, and enhanced human-machine interaction, humanoid robots are set to become integral to multiple sectors, driving the market’s strong growth through 2030.