Giacomo Mareschi Danieli’s career at Danieli Group

BUTTRIO, Italy, 2025-10-3 — /EPR Network/ — As Chief Executive Officer, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli has led Danieli Group to the forefront of sustainable industrial innovation. His leadership is based on a strong commitment to research and development, ensuring that the company continues to set new benchmarks in the global metallurgical industry. Under his guidance, Danieli Group has embraced a forward-thinking vision that balances profitability with environmental responsibility, transforming the way the industry approaches metal processing.

Giacomo Mareschi Danieli’s rise through steel production and global projects

Graduating in Electrical Engineering from Polytechnic University of Milan in 2005, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli laid the foundation for a career defined by technical excellence and strategic insight. He began at Acciaierie Bertoli Safau (ABS), the steelmaking division of Danieli Group, where he immersed himself in the complexities of steel production. His early roles provided him with practical experience in the operational aspects of metal manufacturing, while also preparing him for the challenges of international project management. His career soon took him abroad, where he managed large-scale construction projects in Abu Dhabi and Ukraine. Serving as Project Coordinator and Site Manager for the Interpipe Project, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli demonstrated strong organizational and leadership capabilities. These experiences led him to take on roles of greater responsibility, including that of macro-planning manager at Danieli Far East Ltd. in Thailand. Within three years, his strategic vision and operational acumen earned him the position of Chief Executive Officer, marking a pivotal moment in his rise. For more than a century, Danieli Group has been a leading name in the metals industry, renowned worldwide as a manufacturer of industrial machinery. Founded in 1914, its origins trace back to when brothers Mario Danieli and Timo Danieli purchased the Angelini Steelworks in Brescia (Italy), a pioneering plant recognized as one of the first to adopt the electric arc furnace for steel production.

Giacomo Mareschi Danieli’s vision for a sustainable future

Joining Danieli Group’s Board of Directors in 2009 further consolidated his influence within the company. Upon returning to Italy, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli took charge of the Group’s Plant Engineering department, managing commercial operations for complex multi-line projects and overseeing several key divisions, including Danieli Centro Cranes, Danieli Hydraulics, Danieli Environment System, and Danieli Center Metallics. This experience gave him a deep understanding of engineering, advanced technologies, and sustainability practices, skills that have since become hallmarks of his leadership. Since becoming Chief Executive Officer in 2017, Giacomo Mareschi Danieli has intensified the Group’s focus on innovation and sustainability. He has promoted significant investments in R&D to develop cutting-edge solutions that enhance automation and efficiency in metal processing while minimizing environmental impact. Today, Danieli Group is recognized globally for its state-of-the-art process automation and control systems, which span the entire metals production chain, from iron ore refining to the creation of long and flat products. Giacomo Mareschi Danieli’s strategic vision continues to shape Danieli Group’s path as a pioneering force in the metal industry. By integrating technological advancement with sustainable industrial practices, he is ensuring that the company not only remains a market leader but also contributes positively to the global drive toward a greener and more responsible industrial future.