Johnson Brunetti to Host Free Community Screening of The Psychology of Retirement Documentary

Dedham, MA, Franklin, MA, Needham, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, 2025-10-04 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, a retirement and investment specialist firm, will host a free community movie event on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place, 670 Legacy Place, Dedham, MA. The evening will feature a special showing of The Psychology of Retirement, a 2024 educational film exploring the financial, emotional, and social aspects of retirement.

The movie, with Joel Johnson, co-founder of Johnson Brunetti, serving as one of its executive producers, includes commentary from leading financial thinkers, including Morgan Housel, author of the bestselling book The Psychology of Money, as well as prominent economists and public officials, such as David Walker, former Comptroller General and public trustee for Social Security and Medicare.

“Retirement isn’t just about numbers—it’s about mindset, choices, and understanding what really matters in this next phase of life,” said David Shapiro, Johnson Brunetti’s Regional Director of Wealth. “This film offers powerful insights into how people can prepare not only financially, but also emotionally, for the transition into retirement.”

Again, the free community screening of The Psychology of Retirement will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Showcase Cinema de Lux Legacy Place in Dedham, Massachusetts. It’s open to individuals nearing retirement or recently retired, as well as their families. This screening offers a unique opportunity to explore the emotional and financial dimensions of retirement in a comfortable and engaging setting.

Johnson Brunetti’s licensed fiduciary advisors will provide an introduction to the film and explain the role financial planning plays in creating a secure investment portfolio, ensuring the golden years can be enjoyable. Interested attendees will be offered the opportunity to schedule a complimentary one-on-one appointment at one of their local offices throughout the state.

While the event is complimentary and open to the public, seating is limited, and advance registration will be required by calling Johnson Brunetti at 888-406-8122.

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit www.JohnsonBrunetti.com.