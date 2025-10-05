Crownline’s Guide to a Cooler, More Convenient Summer in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, 2025-10-5 — /EPR Network/ — As the UAE continues to experience long, hot months, Crownline is helping residents stay cool and comfortable with its range of powerful, portable, and efficient cooling appliances. From high-performance air conditioners to sleek air coolers and compact fans, Crownline’s summer lineup is built for convenience, energy savings, and style, all tailored for the region’s intense climate.

Stay Cool with Crownline’s Summer Cooling Essentials

Portable Air Conditioner

A powerhouse performer, the PAC-224 portable air conditioner is ideal for larger rooms, offering multi-functional cooling in a compact, mobile unit.

Cooling Capacity : 14,000 BTU – suitable for rooms up to 525 sq ft

: 14,000 BTU – suitable for rooms up to 525 sq ft Modes : Cool, Fan, Auto, and Dehumidify

: Cool, Fan, Auto, and Dehumidify Features : LED display, 24-hour timer, 3 fan speeds, remote control, and auto shut-off

: LED display, 24-hour timer, 3 fan speeds, remote control, and auto shut-off Easy Mobility: Built-in castor wheels, exhaust & drain hose included

“The PAC-224 delivers the cooling power of a split unit with the flexibility of portability, perfect for homes and offices,” says the PR team at Crownline.

Evaporative Air Cooler

For a more natural cooling experience, the AC-400 air cooler is designed for high airflow and cleaner air.

Airflow : 1800 m³/h with wide-angle horizontal & vertical swing

: 1800 m³/h with wide-angle horizontal & vertical swing Water Tank : Large 30-litre capacity for long use

: Large 30-litre capacity for long use Additional Features : Anion purification function, low energy consumption

: Anion purification function, low energy consumption Ideal for large living rooms, semi-outdoor areas, or well-ventilated indoor spaces

Fans

Compact yet powerful, the TF-293B fan is your go-to fan for desks, bedside tables, or workspaces.

Speeds : 3-speed settings with oscillation for wide airflow

: 3-speed settings with oscillation for wide airflow Design : Lightweight and portable with quiet operation

: Lightweight and portable with quiet operation Perfect for bedrooms, offices, kitchens, and smaller areas needing focused cooling

Why UAE Residents Choose Crownline

Adaptable Cooling Solutions for every room size and need

Energy-Efficient Operation that keeps you cool without inflating your DEWA bill

User-Friendly Designs with remote controls, timers, and smart functionality

Built for UAE Conditions with robust performance and durable construction

Availability

All featured products, PAC-224, AC-400, and TF-293B, are now available on https://www.crownline.ae/ and at select retailers across the UAE.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

