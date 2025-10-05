Your Trusted Partner for Bespoke Food Packaging Solutions

Haydock, UK, 2025-10-5 — /EPR Network/ — Alma Products Ltd is a leading UK manufacturer of high-quality Thermoformed Trays, specialising in bespoke packaging solutions that meet the unique demands of the food industry. With over a decade of thermoforming experience, the company has built a strong reputation for reliable service, precision manufacturing, and tailored designs.

Operating from Haydock, Alma Products Ltd combines technical expertise with advanced machinery to deliver packaging that performs. Whether for meat, bakery, produce, or ready meals, Alma’s customised trays are designed to protect, present, and preserve products effectively.

Alma Products Ltd – Leading Innovation in Thermoformed Trays

With more than ten years of experience in thermoforming, Alma Products Ltd offers clients a reliable packaging partner. Every product is manufactured using state-of-the-art equipment to ensure consistency, accuracy, and high quality. The company is committed to delivering on time and exceeding customer expectations with each order.

Thermoformed Trays – Smart Packaging for Modern Demands

What Are Thermoformed Trays?

Thermoformed trays are created by heating a plastic sheet and forming it over a mould. This method allows for lightweight, durable, and precisely shaped packaging suitable for a wide range of food products.

Why They’re a Go-To for Food Packaging

These trays are widely used for their excellent product visibility and protection. They help preserve freshness, support portion control, and are ideal for ready meals, meat, poultry, produce, and bakery items. Their structure also supports efficient storage and display in retail settings.

Fully Customised Packaging Solutions

Designed Around Your Product

Alma Products Ltd specialises in creating trays tailored to each product’s shape, size, and packaging needs. Whether it’s a multi-compartment tray for meal kits or coloured trays for brand alignment, every solution is purpose-built.

Built for Your Workflow

The trays are designed for seamless integration with automated filling lines and compatible with a range of lidding films. This ensures efficient packaging processes without compromising product quality or presentation.

Advanced Materials That Meet Every Requirement

Wide Range of Food-Safe Materials

Alma offers a selection of materials including PP, PS, APET, RPET, Virgin PET, PE sealing layers, and barrier films. Bio additives are also available for customers seeking sustainable solutions.

Solutions That Support Sustainability Goals

Sustainability is a key focus. Many trays are available with recycled content or made using biodegradable materials. Designed for recyclability, they help reduce environmental impact while maintaining performance.

Functional Benefits

Heat-safe trays are available for oven and microwave use. Barrier materials offer added protection against oxygen and moisture, preserving the product’s freshness and integrity throughout its shelf life.

Partnering With Alma Products Ltd

Reliable, Collaborative, and Results-Driven

Clients benefit from a collaborative approach that begins at concept development and extends through to delivery. Alma’s team works closely with every customer to ensure that each tray meets exact specifications and supports the brand’s objectives.

End-to-End Expertise

With in-house tooling capabilities and stringent quality control, Alma delivers consistent, high-performance packaging at any scale. Whether for short runs or large-volume production, the company offers trusted, end-to-end solutions.

