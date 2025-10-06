Newport Experiences Record September with 4 Properties over $10M

NEWPORT, RI, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty announced the fourth sale this month in Newport over $10 million with the sale of another Ocean Drive area property for $15,300,000, making it the highest residential sale in the state this year to date according to data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service.

Kate Kirby Greenman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the sellers, while Jessica Chase, also with Gustave White, represented the buyers in this off-market sale. The agency also recently closed on two other properties in the area, one for $12.14M and one for $10.4. The fourth property closed earlier in September for $14.8M, and overlooks Newport Harbor.

“September has seen an unprecedented surge in sales across the state, especially at the higher-end of the price spectrum, most likely in reaction to the announced increase in transfer tax taking effect October first,” stated Gustave White’s co-owner Paul Leys. “Over 45% of the transactions wrapped up as the month came to an end, with Rhode Island MLS reporting over $1.47 billion in dollar volume in residential sales for the state, and Newport County representing $316 million of those sales. Gustave White Sotheby’s has participated in almost $123 million of the reported Newport County Sales, claiming over 39% of the market share. This is a landmark as we celebrate our hundredth anniversary!”

About Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty

Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is a full-service agency specializing in waterfront and luxury real estate and serving all of Rhode Island, as well as southeast Connecticut and coastal Massachusetts. Gustave White is currently celebrating 100 years in business as a leader in the luxury market and became one of Sotheby’s International Realty’s first affiliates in 1976. Gustave White is also the Rhode Island Regent member of Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. Paul A. Leys, Co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s Int’l Realty may be reached at 401-862-6706 or at pleys@gustavewhite.com. For more information visit https://www.sothebysrealty.com/gustavewhitesir/eng/

About Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby’s International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. In February 2004, Realogy Corporation, a global provider of real estate and relocation services, entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system by Realogy’s subsidiary, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744.