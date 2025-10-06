MoveStrong launches full-service wellness retreat design and consulting blending

functional fitness, recovery, and nature into customized destinations for families and

corporations

NEW YORK, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — MoveStrong, a leader in functional fitness solutions, is expanding its services to include comprehensive wellness retreat design and consulting. From property selection to final

installation, MoveStrong now offers start-to-finish planning for private families and businesses looking to create their own wellness destinations.

Each retreat is designed to combine fitness, recovery, and natural surroundings, with both indoor and outdoor spaces tailored to every client’s vision. Outdoor features may include bodyweight training stations, obstacle-style challenges,

free-weight areas, and open spaces for group workouts. Indoor facilities are designed with modular training systems, smart storage, and versatile layouts for strength, endurance, and agility training.

Recognizing that wellness extends beyond physical training, MoveStrong also incorporates restorative elements such as yoga decks, meditation zones, and access to trails for running, hiking, and reflection.

For private families, a retreat becomes a sanctuary for health and connection. For businesses, it’s an investment in employee well-being—boosting morale, reducing stress, and creating unforgettable team-building experiences. With this expansion, MoveStrong is positioned to help organizations and individuals alike create retreat spaces where fitness meets nature and possibilities open up.

About Company

MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional strength

training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget,

design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing,

and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.functional fitness design

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle

courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and

EMT, law enforcement – Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free

at 855-728-8700

Links and Further information:

https://www.movestrongfit.com/whomovesstrong/2025/9/20/where-fitness-meets-nature-designing-retreats-that-

move-body-and-mind

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aV2hQ7P1aUo