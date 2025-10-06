Log-hub Appoints Matthias Reiser as Partner in Switzerland

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub, a Swiss-based provider of supply chain optimization and analytics solutions, has appointed Matthias Reiser as its newest Partner in Switzerland.

Reiser brings more than 30 years of experience in logistics and supply chain management, with a career spanning senior leadership roles, strategic partnerships, and business development. He has extensive expertise in C-level negotiations, fostering long-term client relationships, and supporting organizations in addressing complex supply chain challenges.

“Matthias’s track record and deep understanding of the industry will strengthen our ability to deliver value to our clients both in Switzerland and internationally,” said Jan Sigmund, CEO at Log-hub. “His expertise will be a valuable addition to our partnership network.”

Log-hub, headquartered in Switzerland, develops a portfolio of over 30 Supply Chain Apps that support supply chain design and optimization, including areas such as network design, route optimization, inventory optimization, demand forecasting, and CO₂ emissions tracking. Combined with data analytics and AI solutions, these tools are designed to help companies make informed decisions and build efficient, sustainable operations.

Commenting on his new role, Reiser said: “Joining Log-hub is an exciting opportunity to contribute to innovative approaches in supply chain design, optimization, and analytics. I look forward to working with the team and our clients to address the challenges and opportunities of today’s global supply chains.”

With Reiser’s appointment, Log-hub further expands its presence in Europe and strengthens its leadership capacity in supporting companies worldwide.

For more information, visit www.log-hub.com.