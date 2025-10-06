Launches a Next-Gen UberEats Clone App Packed with Advanced Features for Food Delivery Success

NEW YORK, 2025-10-06 — /EPR Network/ — Gojek Clone App has launched a Next-Gen UberEats Clone App, a feature-rich solution designed to transform the online food delivery experience. Built with cutting-edge technology and a modern user interface, the app provides dedicated modules for customers, stores, drivers, and admins — ensuring smooth operations, real-time connectivity, and an enhanced user experience.

With its advanced features like live tracking, flexible payment options, secure transactions, and data-driven insights, this next-generation platform empowers entrepreneurs and food delivery startups to build, manage, and scale their businesses effortlessly in today’s competitive on-demand economy.

Features of Our Ubereats Clone App – Customer App

The Customer App is built to deliver a smooth and personalized ordering experience. With an easy-to-use interface and advanced functionality, users can browse, order, and track their favorite meals effortlessly.

Easy Login: Simplified registration and login process to get users started quickly.



Schedule Service: Customers can pre-schedule orders at their preferred time.



Rating & Reviews: Enables customers to share feedback about restaurants and delivery providers, improving transparency and trust.



In-App Chat: Real-time communication between customers, restaurants, and drivers for a smoother process.



Real-Time Tracking: Track order status live — from preparation to doorstep delivery — with accurate ETA updates.



Flexible Payment: Multiple secure payment options, including cards, wallets, and in-app gateways.



Order History: Access past orders for reordering or budgeting convenience.



Offers & Discounts: Enjoy regular promotions and exclusive deals directly in the app.



Mark Favorites: Save favorite dishes and restaurants for faster reordering.



Smart Search: Discover cuisines and restaurants using advanced filters.



Customer Support: 24/7 support through chat, call, or email.



Notifications: Get instant alerts about order confirmations, updates, and promotions.

Features of Our Ubereats Clone App – Driver App

The Driver App equips delivery providers with everything they need to manage tasks efficiently and earn more with every delivery.

Easy Login: Quick onboarding for delivery providers.



Geo-Location & Smart Route Optimization: Real-time navigation and optimized routes for faster deliveries.



Bank Details: Secure payout management by adding and verifying bank information.



Earning Access: View detailed earning history, including completed orders and tips.



Interactive Dashboard: Displays ongoing deliveries, earnings, and performance metrics.



Real-Time Notifications: Instant alerts for new delivery requests.



Set Availability: Easily toggle availability status.



Call Customers: Contact customers directly when needed.

Features of Our Ubereats Clone App – Store App

For restaurants and food outlets, the Store App offers intuitive tools to manage menus, orders, and operations seamlessly.

Menu Management: Add, edit, or remove items to keep offerings up to date.



Order History: Review past orders and analyze trends for better decision-making.



Flexible Pricing: Manage pricing, discounts, and offers to drive more sales.



Real-Time Notifications: Stay alert with instant updates for new and completed orders.



Integrated Payment Processing: Secure transactions through trusted gateways.



Delivery Management: Manage dispatches, optimize routes, and monitor deliveries.



Customer Feedback: Access valuable insights to enhance service quality.



Multi-Channel Ordering: Accept orders via mobile app, website, or phone.



Custom Branding Tools: Personalize store branding and launch targeted marketing campaigns.

Features of Our Ubereats Clone App – Admin Panel

The Admin Panel serves as the command center, offering complete control over the entire platform. It includes comprehensive analytics, reporting, and user management features to keep operations running smoothly.

Customizable Settings: Configure pricing models, zones, and promotions based on business strategy.



Manage Drivers: Onboard, assign, and monitor drivers with performance tracking.



Manage Customers: Oversee profiles, preferences, and order histories.



Reporting Tools: Generate detailed reports on sales, deliveries, and ratings.



Monitor Deliveries: Track live deliveries, routes, and fulfillment performance.



Dashboard Overview: Get real-time insights into total orders, revenue, and platform activity.

The launch of this next-generation UberEats Clone App marks a major step forward in the evolution of online food delivery solutions. Built with innovation, flexibility, and scalability at its core, the platform brings together customers, stores, drivers, and administrators into a single, seamless ecosystem. With its unmatched adaptability, security, and performance, the platform gives entrepreneurs the tools they need to build a thriving food delivery brand that meets modern expectations for speed, convenience, and reliability.