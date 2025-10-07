Internet Data Center Market 2030: What SMEs Need to Know

The global internet data center (IDC) market was valued at USD 48.70 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 107.26 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. The surge in data generation—driven by the widespread use of connected devices, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the ongoing digital transformation of businesses—has significantly increased the need for efficient data collection and processing capabilities.

The growing demand for IDC services, particularly from cloud service providers (CSPs), continues to fuel investments in modern data center infrastructure. As more enterprises shift their IT operations to cloud environments, the need for scalable, secure, and high-performance data centers becomes increasingly critical. Furthermore, the geographic distribution of IDCs has played a vital role in supporting market expansion.

The emergence of edge computing, which brings data processing closer to the point of data generation, has gained momentum. This approach reduces latency and supports real-time applications, further accelerating the adoption of localized IDC infrastructure. In addition to technological progress, various factors such as strict data security regulations, business continuity planning, and disaster recovery requirements are compelling organizations to invest in high-quality IDC facilities. These centers offer advanced security, built-in redundancy, and reliable power and cooling systems that ensure continuous operation of essential IT systems.

Order a free sample PDF of the Internet Data Center Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

North America held the largest market share, approximately 39% in 2022.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth, with a CAGR of around 12% throughout the forecast period.

By service type, the colocation segment dominated the market, contributing about 45% of total revenue in 2022.

By end-use, the cloud service provider (CSP) segment accounted for the largest share, around 35% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast:

2022 Market Size : USD 48.70 Billion

: USD 48.70 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 107.26 Billion

: USD 107.26 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 10.6%

: 10.6% Largest Market (2022) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape:

The IDC market is highly competitive, with major players continuously investing in innovation and infrastructure to maintain market leadership. A key trend among these companies is the development of energy-efficient and sustainable data centers, as organizations prioritize reducing their environmental impact.

For example, in September 2023, Google, Microsoft, Schneider Electric, and Danfoss collaborated on a pan-European initiative, launching the Net Zero Innovation Hub for Data Centers in partnership with the Danish Data Center Industry. Located in Fredericia, Denmark, the hub aims to accelerate the shift towards greener, more sustainable data center solutions.

Leading Internet Data Center Companies:

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

AT&T Intellectual Property

Lumen Technologies (CenturyLink)

China Telecom Americas, Inc.

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

Equinix, Inc.

Google Cloud

IBM

Microsoft

NTT Communications Corporation

Oracle

Tencent Cloud

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The global internet data center market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the rise of connected technologies, increased reliance on cloud services, and the growing demand for real-time data processing. With a projected market size of USD 107.26 billion by 2030, and a CAGR of 10.6%, the industry is rapidly evolving. Strategic investments in edge computing, sustainability, and regulatory compliance are shaping the future of IDC infrastructure. As digital transformation accelerates across industries, the need for secure, resilient, and efficient data centers will remain a key priority for both enterprises and service providers.