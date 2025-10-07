Softaken Launches Advanced Archive Converter Software to Simplify Batch Conversion of ZIP, RAR, 7Z and Other Archive Formats

NEW YORK, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a major provider of professional data management and file conversion solutions has released its latest product, Archive Converter Software. This recently released archive file conversion software offers users a quick, secure and reliable way to convert multiple archive formats including ZIP, RAR, TAR, 7ZIP, TAR.GZ, TAR.BZ2, TAR.LZMA and others.

Features of the Archive Converter Software

The Professional Archive File Conversion Tool is intended to make archive file conversion simple. Users won’t have to bother with format restrictions or online tools. Some notable features are:

Wide Format Support: Convert files between TAR, 7ZIP, ZIP, RAR, TAR.GZ, TAR.BZ2 and TAR.LZMA.

Batch Mode: Convert several archive files at once saving time and effort.

Maintains File Structure: It makes sure that the folder hierarchy, file names and internal structure are maintained.

Self-contained Process: It does not require any third-party applications to function and it is compatible with all Windows operating systems.

Speed and Accuracy: Fast results necessitate reliance on improved algorithms that eliminate errors.

The Archive Converter has comparable flexibility, scalability and performance to traditional conversion applications. Unlike many tools that limit restrictions or require technical knowledge Softaken focused on creating a safe and user-friendly solution that combines professional-level features with usability for everyone.

Official Statement

Softaken representatives stated that their new file conversion software simplifies archive conversion for all users.

“We believe that this tool establishes a new standard for archive conversion by supporting common formats such as ZIP, RAR, 7Z and TAR as well as batch conversion and data integrity guarantees. Our goal has always been to design software that combines extensive capabilities with usability and the Archive Converter exemplifies this notion.”

Availability

The Archive Converter is now officially available for download. Users can also utilize the free demo version, which is restricted to limited conversions or upgrade to the full licensed version which allows for limitless conversions.

About Softaken

Softaken offers professional tools for a variety of software services including data recovery, email migration, file format conversion and archive management. For many years, the company has provided software solutions with a focus on innovation. The design and development teams can be counted on to produce dependable software products.

Media Contact

Company: Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: www.softaken.com