KoCoS Introduces New ARTES 500 Relay Test System

Korbach, Germany, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — The ARTES 500 Relay Test System has been available since September 2025 and was developed by KoCoS Messtechnik AG. It aims to provide energy and industrial sector users worldwide with a compact, future-proof test system for demanding relay tests.

Proven Technology, Redefined

The ARTES 500 remains true to the proven ARTES concept and complements it with new functions and optimized, user-friendly operation. It enables convenient testing thanks to an enlarged, high-resolution 5-inch touchscreen, an ergonomic rotary selector switch, and low noise levels.

More Flexibility for Demanding Tests

Each of the amplifier outputs can be set independently of the others in terms of phase, amplitude, and frequency. They are also equipped with electronic overload and short-circuit protection. The current amplifiers deliver a maximum test current of 6 x 20 A. Thanks to the parallel operation of the current outputs, it is possible to output up to 3 x 40 A in 3-phase applications and up to 1 x 60 A in 1-phase applications.

Intelligent Software for Efficient Testing

The ARTES 5 software included in the standard scope of delivery is also suitable for complex tests. It offers a user-friendly interface, automatically calculates test parameters, and allows individual adjustments to the test plans.

Focus on Practical Functions

“With the ARTES 500, our goal was not to present the most powerful system—we already achieved that with the ARTES 600,” explains Bryan Fleuth, Product Manager at KoCoS. “We wanted to develop a compact system that focuses on the functions that users actually need—practical, clear, and cost-efficient.”

Technical details and further information are available on the KoCoS website.

Press contact:

KoCoS Messtechnik AG

info@kocos.com

+49 (0) 5631 9596-0