Berd & Klauss, PLLC, Alerts Clients to Surge in Fraudulent Immigration Practices Amid Policy Changes

New York, NY, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a top immigration law practice based in New York City, is warning the public and clients about a growing trend of fraudulent immigration services as a result of recent legislative changes in US immigration laws. With rising demand for visas and complicated regulatory changes, unscrupulous actors are seeking to exploit weak applicants, perhaps incurring legal and financial harm.

Rising Threat of Immigration Scam

The American Bar Association (ABA) has issued recent advisories indicating a significant rise in the number of people posing as authorized legal representatives or immigration attorneys. These scammers could make exaggerated claims about their affiliations with respectable legal practices, guarantee visas, or claim unique ties with government organizations. Social media, email campaigns, and mobile payment platforms are channels that respectable legal firms should not employ for client acquisition, and are increasingly being used by fraudulent solicitors.

These frauds expose applicants to serious risks, such as possible financial loss, disclosure of personal information, and negative consequences for their immigration status. The increase in fraudulent activity coincides with certain procedural changes and increased scrutiny of the U.S. immigration system, making it more important than ever to rely on reliable legal advice.

Alex Berd, co-managing partner of Berd & Klauss, PLLC, stated, “Our top priority is making sure that clients and the public are fully aware of these fraudulent practices and know how to protect themselves. We strongly advise individuals to confirm the credentials of any legal professional and to engage only with licensed, reputable immigration attorneys.”

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

Learn more at https://berdklauss.com/

Media Contact:

Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Address: 28 Liberty Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10005

Phone: (212) 461-7152

Email: info@berdklauss.com

Website: https://berdklauss.com/