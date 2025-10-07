ODM International School Launches Prodigy Program to Redefine Competitive Exam Preparation in India

Gurugram, India, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ —ODM International School, one of the best international CBSE schools in Gurugram, has officially launched its exclusive Prodigy Program, a prestigious initiative aimed at discovering, nurturing, and empowering India’s brightest young minds. Designed for students in Grade VIII and Grade X, the program offers a meticulously curated curriculum that equips students to excel in both school academics and India’s most competitive entrance examinations, including JEE, NEET, CLAT, CUET, and IPM.

The ODM Prodigy Program offers a 4-year integrated curriculum (Class IX–XII) and a 2-year focused curriculum (Class XI–XII). Students receive personalised guidance in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Mental Aptitude (PCMB + MAT). At the same time, commerce aspirants benefit from comprehensive coaching in Quantitative Aptitude, Verbal Ability, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning.

The program is offered across multiple campuses of ODM Educational Group, including Gurgaon (Gurugram), Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Angul, and Durgapur, reflecting the group’s commitment to providing elite educational opportunities nationwide. The curriculum emphasises analytical thinking, problem-solving, and mental agility, preparing students to excel not only in competitive examinations but also in higher education and future professional pursuits.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, commented on the launch,

“The Prodigy Program reflects our mission to nurture India’s brightest academic minds. By combining rigorous academic training with strategic guidance for competitive exams, we aim to empower students to achieve excellence and secure top All-India Ranks.”

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added,

“Our vision with the Prodigy Program is to identify and mentor exceptional talent from an early stage. Through structured mentorship, expert faculty, and a competitive yet supportive environment, we prepare students to realise their full potential and emerge as leaders of tomorrow.”

Designed to be both exclusive and rigorous, the ODM Prodigy Program combines academic mastery, competitive exam preparation, and skill development. It ensures students are fully equipped to achieve exceptional All-India Ranks (AIRs) and succeed in their future academic and professional journeys. By fostering a culture of excellence and providing expert mentorship, the program positions students to thrive in highly competitive academic environments.

This initiative reinforces ODM Educational Group’s position as a leader in nurturing young talent and highlights ODM International School’s commitment to world-class education. By leveraging highly qualified faculty, cutting-edge learning resources, and a structured, inspiring environment, the Prodigy Program empowers students to become confident achievers, innovators, and future leaders.