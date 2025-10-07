Breaking Up is Hard to Do: Small Business Divorce and Shareholder Disputes with Brandon Schwartz

San Diego, CA, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — Attorney Credits, a leading provider of continuing legal education, has announced the release of a new on-demand CLE course, Breaking Up is Hard to Do: Small Business Divorce and Shareholder Disputes, presented by Brandon M. Schwartz, Esq., a Board-Certified Civil Specialist and Civil Trial Advocate.

Disputes among shareholders can threaten even the strongest small businesses. Whether sparked by disagreements over finances, strategy, or personal conflicts, these “business divorces” often hinge on fiduciary obligations and complex corporate governance issues. In this course, Schwartz provides attorneys with practical insights into identifying, managing, and resolving shareholder disputes in closely held corporations.

Participants will explore fiduciary duties such as loyalty, candor, and fair dealing; analyze majority and minority shareholder dynamics; and learn strategies to mitigate risk and preserve company value. The program also covers alternative dispute resolution, litigation strategies, and the role of Special Litigation Committees (SLCs).

Course Highlights:

Key fiduciary duties in closely held corporations.

Common shareholder disputes and oppression claims.

Dispute resolution tools including mediation, arbitration, and SLCs.

Strategies to prevent disputes and protect shareholder rights.

About the Instructor

Brandon M. Schwartz, Esq., is a Board-Certified Civil Specialist by the Minnesota State Bar Association, as well as a Board-Certified Civil Trial Advocate and Family Trial Law Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Recognized for his thorough, zealous, and ethical representation, Schwartz brings extensive experience advising and litigating on behalf of businesses and shareholders in complex commercial disputes.

This course is now available on-demand through Attorney Credits. For more information or to register, visit: https://www.attorneycredits.com