CLEVELAND BEAUTY AND BARBER PROFESSIONALS, IT’S TIME TO BOSS UP!: MONICA-LYNN BRINGS HER INAUGURAL BEAUTY CEO EXPERIENCE TO THE CITY

CLEVELAND, OH, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — Cleveland’s beauty and business community is about to get its wake-up call. Beauty industry powerhouse Monica-Lynn, the woman who turned h2 Salon & Beauty School into a $3M success story and has coached more than 500 professionals nationwide, is bringing her BOSS Up! Experience home to Cleveland for an unprecedented celebration of empowerment, entrepreneurship, and legacy building.

Part business accelerator, part community rally, the inaugural BOSS Up! Leadership Experience recognizes what salon and barbershop owners already know: their businesses are more than service spaces—they’re sanctuaries where Cleveland comes together.

“Every day, stylists and barbers create safe spaces where people share their dreams, struggles, and victories,” says Monica-Lynn, founder of The Monica-Lynn Agency. “You’re already counselors, confidants, and cornerstones of your communities. Cleveland is where my roots are, and I want the beauty pros of this city to see themselves as CEOs, as community leaders, as forces for change. This is lights, camera, action for your business and your life.”

Why Cleveland Beauty Professionals Can’t Miss This

The BOSS Up! Experience is specifically designed to help stylists, barbers, and salon owners:

Build wealth beyond the chair – Learn business strategies that create multiple revenue streams and lasting financial freedom

Lead with purpose – Discover how your work serves a higher calling while building a profitable enterprise

Create transformational impact – Move from transaction-based services to community-changing influence

Establish your legacy – Develop succession plans and marketplace ministries that outlive your active career

Civic Leadership Meets Business Empowerment

The event will spotlight civic leadership and social justice, featuring confirmed speakers, including Councilwoman Meredith Turner and other City Council Members and Ohio State Legislators, as well as supporters of the CROWN Act, a critical piece of legislation that fights hair discrimination in Ohio. Their presence underscores the event’s mission to blend business empowerment with cultural progress and community transformation.

Adding depth to the program, the agenda also features a special presentation: “The Future of the Beauty Industry” with Theresa V. Kennedy, President of The Black History Foundation.

“As beauty entrepreneurs, we have the power to influence the future of this industry,” added Monica-Lynn. “This is about more than just growing your business. It’s about creating something that lasts, shapes the culture, and opens doors for others.”

What Makes BOSS Up! Different

This isn’t another generic business seminar or your grandmother’s business workshop. Monica-Lynn brings a unique, faith-integrated approach that resonates with Cleveland’s values—humble beginnings, authentic success, and giving back. The intensive program covers:

Your Transforming Vision into Reality Blueprint – Practical strategies for turning entrepreneurial dreams into tangible success

An Integrity-Based Business Building Plan – Ethical foundations that distinguish lasting success from empty hustle

Recognizing Stylists as Cornerstone Businesses – Leveraging your natural role as community leaders and trusted voices

Discovering “Promised Purpose” – Guiding attendees to identify their true selves and inner motivations while finding spiritual and emotional beauty

Event Schedule

The multi-day experience unfolds across Cleveland:

Saturday, October 25: Book signing at Café Indigo, 13201 Shaker Square

Sunday, October 26: An invitation-only VIP Meet & Greet and Media Event, followed by the Cohort Introduction & Welcome Reception at Sunset Kitchen, 11311 Euclid Ave

Monday-Tuesday, October 27-28: BOSS Up! Experience at MidTown Collaboration Center, 1974 E 66th St, where the select 15 cohort members will deep-dive into business growth strategies, marketing, and the art of scaling as true Beauty CEOs

This Event is Perfect For:

Salon and barbershop owners ready to scale, licensed cosmetologists and barbers building clientele, beauty industry professionals seeking work-life balance, and service entrepreneurs committed to personal transformation.

Community Involvement Beyond the 15 Cohort Participants

BOSS Up! extends beyond the select cohort. The entire Cleveland community has a role to play. Businesses and brands can step up as sponsors, supporters can donate (https://boss-up.co/donate) to expand scholarship opportunities, and anyone inspired by Monica’s mission can connect through her mailing list for exclusive updates and early access.

About Monica-Lynn and the Monica-Lynn Agency

Monica-Lynn is a strategic visionary, celebrated entrepreneur, and the definitive Beauty CEO. With over 25 years of experience, she built h2 Salon & Beauty School into a $3M success featured in Essence Magazine, partnered on campaigns with Unilever, L’Oréal Professional, and Bioelements, and created conventions that engaged 16,000+ professionals and connected a network of 140,000+ influencers. Her leadership has generated millions in revenue and transformed careers across the beauty industry. Now, she returns to Cleveland to help the next generation of professionals claim their seat at the table.

Her agency is dedicated to inspiring, empowering, and expanding the consciousness of entrepreneurial-spirited visionary leaders by integrating biblical principles with modern business acumen. Through the BOSS Up! program and other initiatives, the agency helps beauty professionals and service entrepreneurs discover their “promised purpose” and achieve holistic success that honors faith, family, and financial freedom.

EVENT DETAILS:

WHAT: BOSS Up, Cleveland! Experience

WHEN: October 25-28, 2025

WHERE: MidTown Collaboration Center,

REGISTER: boss-up.co/registration

APPLY: boss-up.co/apply

Early registration is encouraged—only 15 seats are available for this transformational mastermind and 8-week coaching program. Applications close October 10.

Don’t miss your chance to elevate your career and become the Beauty CEO you were always meant to be!

