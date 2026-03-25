Global Buyers Invited to Discover Export‑Ready Japanese F&B at “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER 2026

TOKYO, Japan, 2026-03-25 — /EPR Network/ — “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER 2026 will be held from 24–26 June 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight, providing a dedicated B2B platform for global buyers seeking export‑ready Japanese food and beverage (F&B) products. With over 700* exhibitors expected, the fair showcases Japan’s commitment to delivering high‑quality, authentic, and internationally marketable products. (*including concurrent shows)

Organised by RX Japan GK with support from the Japanese government and JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation), the event is designed to facilitate export‑focused business discussions between overseas buyers and Japanese suppliers. The fair consists exclusively of Japanese exhibitors, enabling efficient sourcing for importers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, and manufacturers. The event will be held concurrently with JFEX (Japan Int’l Food & Beverage Expo) and Food LogiX, expanding opportunities for cross‑industry collaboration.

Showcasing Japan’s High‑End F&B for the Global Market

This summer edition highlights Japan’s food culture with products crafted specifically for international markets. Buyers can explore a carefully curated range of export‑ready items that spans traditional specialties and modern innovations, reflecting Japan’s reputation for quality, authenticity, and craftsmanship.

The selection includes fresh seafood, Wagyu beef, artisanal soy sauce, and premium miso, alongside sake, shochu, Japanese tea, and other signature beverages. Health‑oriented foods, matcha‑based products, and plant‑based alternatives are also featured.

This diverse lineup allows global buyers to discover standout items that enrich their product portfolios and meet increasing global demand for high‑quality Japanese flavours.

Rising Worldwide Demand for Authentic Japanese Cuisine

Interest in Japanese F&B continues to grow across international markets, creating strong opportunities for businesses looking to expand their Japanese product offerings.

The exhibition serves as a practical entry point for buyers to gain insight into emerging market trends, compare a wide range of product options, discover new suppliers, and strengthen existing lineups with authentic Japanese ingredients and beverages.

With its clear export‑oriented focus, the fair supports buyers looking to connect with reliable partners and source distinctive Japanese products that align with evolving global consumer preferences.

A Dedicated Sourcing Hub Connecting Global Buyers with Leading Japanese Suppliers

“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR offers a highly efficient environment for buyers to connect with Japan’s leading food and beverage producers and decision makers. The setup enables visitors to evaluate products firsthand, clarify technical requirements, and discuss distribution, logistics, and long-term partnerships directly with suppliers.

The fair attracts importers, distributors, retailers, manufacturers, foodservice operators, hospitality groups, logistics providers, and industry/government bodies.

With JFEX and Food LogiX taking place simultaneously, attendees can also explore services connected to storage, transport, logistics, and the wider F&B supply chain.

The previous 2025 winter edition welcomed 13,765 visitors and 315 exhibitors from 50 countries/regions, with 2,800 business‑matching meetings arranged—a strong indication of productive buyer–supplier engagement.

These results provide a solid foundation for the upcoming summer edition.

Hosted Buyer Program for High‑Efficiency Sourcing

International buyers who meet the criteria are invited to apply for the Hosted Buyer Program, created to maximize sourcing efficiency for senior‑level decision‑makers.

Qualified participants may receive complimentary hotel accommodation for 2–3 nights, depending on region, along with priority access to the business‑matching appointment system. The program also includes guided exhibitor introduction tours to streamline supplier discovery, visa support for Temporary Visit Business Affairs, and exclusive access to a dedicated Hosted Buyer Lounge for meetings and networking.

Participants must meet eligibility requirements, including purchasing authority and completion of a minimum number of pre‑scheduled meetings.

Applications may be submitted through the official website: https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb/visit/hosted-buyers.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-post#2&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.

Visitor Registration Now Open

Visitor registration for “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR SUMMER 2026 is now open. Industry professionals interested in sourcing Japanese F&B are encouraged to register via the official website: https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease-post#2&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portal-site.