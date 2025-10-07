3D Technology Services Appoints Allan Goodson as National Service Manager

Rancho Cordova, CA, 2025-10-07 — /EPR Network/ — 3D Technology Services is pleased to announce the appointment of Allan Goodson as National Service Manager. Goodson, a seasoned executive with extensive experience in telecommunications, electrical, and data communications, will oversee the company’s nationwide service operations, ensuring continued excellence and operational efficiency across all markets.

Goodson’s distinguished career began in the telecommunications sector, where he quickly established a reputation for technical expertise and strategic leadership. He later founded Office Network Technologies, a company that achieved strong growth and industry recognition under his leadership. Following the successful sale of the business, Goodson continued to hold senior leadership positions with major firms, consistently driving operational improvements and delivering measurable results.

In his new role, Goodson will lead 3D Technology Services’ national service organization, with a focus on strengthening operational processes, advancing service standards, and supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy.

“Allan brings proven leadership and a track record of delivering results in complex and rapidly evolving industries,” said Frank Pedersen, CEO at 3D Technology Services. “His expertise and vision will play an integral role in advancing our service capabilities and ensuring continued value for our clients.”

Goodson’s appointment underscores 3D Technology Services’ ongoing commitment to operational excellence and customer success. With his leadership, the company is well-positioned to meet growing demand and maintain its reputation as a trusted provider of mission-critical technology solutions.
 

About 3D Technology Services
For more than 25 years, 3D Technology Services has delivered innovative solutions in enterprise-level security, infrastructure, audiovisual systems, and mission-critical life safety systems. With a strong foundation in networking standardization and interoperability, the company provides comprehensive services backed by nationwide support and ongoing maintenance. 

Media Contact:
Allan Goodson
National Service Manager
3D Technology Services
(916) 413-3929
agoodson@3dtsi.com

