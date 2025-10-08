MoveStrong Soon Celebrating 15 Years

NEW YORK, 2025-10-08 — /EPR Network/ — Since 2011, MoveStrong has been redefining functional training with patented equipment, custom designs, and solutions that build strong communities across the nation.

MoveStrong, a leader in functional fitness equipment and training environments, proudly marks more than a decade of innovation and community impact. Founded in 2011 to meet the need for alternative, functional exercise solutions, MoveStrong has since grown into a trusted brand serving universities, schools, healthcare facilities, law enforcement agencies, the military, recreation centers, and more.

“From the beginning, our mission has been to help people move differently, more efficiently, and with purpose,” said Jared Kuka, founder of MoveStrong. “We wanted to design equipment that helps move the body the way it was intended to and have fun with it.”

MoveStrong’s track record includes multiple patented designs and milestone projects that have expanded functional fitness access nationwide:

2011 – Launch of the first MoveStrong FTS

2012 – Patented T-Rex Outdoor FTS design

2013 – Patented Dynabell design

2014 – Patented Nova FTS design

2015 – Patented Trap Bar design

2016 – Patented Nova XL FTS

2017 – Patented Centerline Bands

2018 – Law Enforcement Training Course

2019 – Installations reach all 50 U.S. states

2020 – Patented Functional Staircase

2023 – Launch of the Functional Training Zone and MoveStrong Grant Program; Patented Omni Bar Strength Station design

2024 – First sponsored site at Quest Swimming; Launch of the Outdoor Plate Loaded Strength Circuit

2025 – Launch of the Mountain Fitness Retreat design

Customer-Centered Design

Every MoveStrong project begins with listening. The company’s custom layouts and design solutions ensure each installation fits seamlessly into its environment, maximizing impact and accessibility. One customer shared: “The customer service and support from the MoveStrong team is second to none. We could not be happier with the way our site turned out and the way

this fits into our campus. Everything was functional and would help our athletes to get that strength and power they are looking for to succeed.”

From patented equipment to innovative community partnerships, MoveStrong continues to deliver solutions that empower individuals to reach goals once thought unattainable. With a presence in all 50 states, over 20 patents and counting, and a growing footprint in schools, universities, and public spaces, the company is committed to building strength, resilience, and community for years to come.

About Company

– MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700