MoveStrong Soon Celebrating 15 Years

Posted on 2025-10-08 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

NEW YORK, 2025-10-08 — /EPR Network/ — Since 2011, MoveStrong has been redefining functional training with patented equipment, custom designs, and solutions that build strong communities across the nation.

MoveStrong, a leader in functional fitness equipment and training environments, proudly marks more than a decade of innovation and community impact. Founded in 2011 to meet the need for alternative, functional exercise solutions, MoveStrong has since grown into a trusted brand serving universities, schools, healthcare facilities, law enforcement agencies, the military, recreation centers, and more.

“From the beginning, our mission has been to help people move differently, more efficiently, and with purpose,” said Jared Kuka, founder of MoveStrong. “We wanted to design equipment that helps move the body the way it was intended to and have fun with it.”

MoveStrong’s track record includes multiple patented designs and milestone projects that have expanded functional fitness access nationwide:

  • 2011 – Launch of the first MoveStrong FTS
  • 2012 – Patented T-Rex Outdoor FTS design
  • 2013 – Patented Dynabell design
  • 2014 – Patented Nova FTS design
  • 2015 – Patented Trap Bar design
  • 2016 – Patented Nova XL FTS
  • 2017 – Patented Centerline Bands
  • 2018 – Law Enforcement Training Course
  • 2019 – Installations reach all 50 U.S. states
  • 2020 – Patented Functional Staircase
  • 2023 – Launch of the Functional Training Zone and MoveStrong Grant Program; Patented Omni Bar Strength Station design
  • 2024 – First sponsored site at Quest Swimming; Launch of the Outdoor Plate Loaded Strength Circuit
  • 2025 – Launch of the Mountain Fitness Retreat design

Customer-Centered Design

Every MoveStrong project begins with listening. The company’s custom layouts and design solutions ensure each installation fits seamlessly into its environment, maximizing impact and accessibility. One customer shared: “The customer service and support from the MoveStrong team is second to none. We could not be happier with the way our site turned out and the way
this fits into our campus. Everything was functional and would help our athletes to get that strength and power they are looking for to succeed.”

From patented equipment to innovative community partnerships, MoveStrong continues to deliver solutions that empower individuals to reach goals once thought unattainable. With a presence in all 50 states, over 20 patents and counting, and a growing footprint in schools, universities, and public spaces, the company is committed to building strength, resilience, and community for years to come.

About Company

–  MoveStrong is a leading provider of innovative fitness equipment designed to enhance functional strength training for indoor and outdoor areas, including functional  training equipment, obstacle courses and specialty training accessories and tools.

– We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, specialty surfacing, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.

– Mainly industrial customers for commercial gyms, outdoor fitness and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement

– Designed, engineered, and made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution