Nylon Fiber Market 2030: Overcoming Cost and Raw Material Fluctuations

The global nylon fiber market was valued at USD 35.66 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 51.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by nylon’s extensive use across diverse industries, including textiles, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial applications.

As a synthetic polymer, nylon is known for its exceptional durability, flexibility, and abrasion resistance, making it a preferred material in numerous end-use sectors. Key growth drivers include increasing demand for lightweight materials, ongoing urbanization, and technological advancements that continue to expand its application scope.

Market Drivers

Automotive & Textile Industries Fuel Demand

The automotive and textile industries are primary contributors to the growth of the nylon fiber market:

In the automotive sector, nylon is used in components such as airbags, engine covers, and fuel tanks. The shift toward electric vehicles (EVs) further accelerates demand for lightweight, high-performance materials like nylon that enhance energy efficiency without compromising strength.

In the textile industry, rising consumer demand for activewear and high-performance fabrics, particularly in sportswear and fashion, is fueling nylon usage. Its elasticity, shape retention, and durability make it ideal for these applications.

Consumer Goods and Industrial Applications

In addition to automotive and textiles, the market benefits from rising demand in durable consumer goods, including luggage, home furnishings, and sports equipment. Modern consumers increasingly prioritize long-lasting and high-performance products, making nylon a material of choice.

Moreover, nylon’s role in electronics and medical devices continues to grow. Its insulating properties make it well-suited for cable coatings and electrical components, further broadening its industrial applications.

Order a free sample PDF of the Nylon Fiber Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest regional market in 2024, with a valuation of USD 13.86 billion.

China remains the largest consumer of nylon fibers globally.

By end-use, the automotive segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 35.6% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 35.66 Billion

USD 35.66 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 51.16 Billion

USD 51.16 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

6.2% Leading Region (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Nylon Fiber Company Insights

Several major and emerging players are contributing to market innovation and sustainability efforts:

Leading Players

Solvay produces high-performance nylon fibers used in automotive, aerospace, industrial, and textile applications. The company emphasizes sustainable innovation, including bio-based and recycled nylon solutions.

INVISTA, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, is known for brands like CORDURA® and STAINMASTER®, focusing on durability, performance, and environmentally friendly fibers across apparel, automotive, and industrial uses.

Emerging Players

Ascend Performance Materials manufactures nylon 6,6 fibers, resins, and engineered plastics for automotive, consumer goods, and industrial sectors. The company invests in bio-based alternatives and advanced manufacturing technologies to support lightweight and sustainable product development.

LIBOLON, based in Asia, specializes in sustainable and functional nylon fibers for apparel, industrial applications, and home textiles. The company integrates recycled materials into its manufacturing process, aligning with global sustainability initiatives and circular economy goals.

Key Nylon Fiber Companies

The following companies lead the global nylon fiber market, collectively influencing major trends and market direction:

Solvay

Radici Partecipazioni SpA

Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.

Ascend Performance Materials

INVISTA

Asahi Kasei Corporation

DuPont

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG

Shakespeare Company, LLC.

LIBOLON

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global nylon fiber market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by its diverse applications, rising demand in automotive and textile industries, and growing consumer preference for durable, sustainable materials. Nylon’s lightweight properties, durability, and versatility make it a valuable material across sectors—from activewear and EVs to industrial components and electronics.

With a projected market expansion from USD 35.66 billion in 2024 to USD 51.16 billion by 2030, and a CAGR of 6.2%, the nylon fiber industry is well-positioned for sustained growth. The continued push for innovation in bio-based materials, coupled with sustainability initiatives, will further shape the competitive landscape and reinforce nylon’s role in future material solutions.