Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2030: North America’s Market Leadership

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Overview

The global pharmaceutical filtration market was valued at USD 11.67 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 21.96 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.03% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising investments in biopharmaceutical research and development, and ongoing technological advancements in sterilization processes used by biopharmaceutical companies.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the pharmaceutical filtration market. As the demand for vaccines and biologics surged, the use of pharmaceutical filtration techniques—essential in vaccine manufacturing—also increased, contributing positively to market growth.

Moreover, the pandemic heightened the industry’s focus on safety and product quality, accelerating the adoption of advanced pharmaceutical filtration products. The use of single-use filtration technologies also rose, driven by their benefits in reducing cross-contamination risks in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

A notable example includes Pall Corporation, which, in September 2022, introduced three new Allegro Connect Systems, expanding its single-use filtration portfolio. These products aim to improve automation, minimize risks, and enhance the production of therapeutic drugs and vaccines. However, supply chain disruptions during the pandemic did create challenges, causing delays in manufacturing and postponements in drug commercialization.

Market Drivers and Trends

The steady expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry has been a crucial factor in driving demand for pharmaceutical filtration. As large-molecule drugs continue to gain traction due to their therapeutic potential, the need for membrane separation technologies in both R&D and commercial-scale production has significantly increased.

Key Market Insights

North America led the global market in 2022, accounting for a 43.23% revenue share.

The Japanese market is projected to experience robust growth at a notable CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

By product, membrane filters dominated the market with a 26.08% share in 2022.

Among techniques, microfiltration held the highest share at 34.41% in 2022.

Based on type, sterile filtration led with a 55.79% market share in 2022.

Market Size Forecast

Market Size in 2022 : USD 11.67 Billion

: USD 11.67 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 : USD 21.96 Billion

: USD 21.96 Billion CAGR (2023–2030) : 8.03%

: 8.03% Leading Region: North America (2022)

Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The increasing demand for pharmaceutical filtration across multiple applications has opened up significant opportunities for market players. Leading companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their offerings and strengthen their market presence.

For instance, in January 2023, Sartorius AG (Germany) partnered with RoosterBio Inc. (U.S.) to deliver purification solutions for exosome-based therapies. This collaboration aims to establish comprehensive downstream processing frameworks using Sartorius’ filtration technologies.

Notable Companies in the Market Include:

Eaton

Merck KGaA

Amazon Filters Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

3M

Sartorius AG

Graver Technologies

Danaher

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

Conclusion

The global pharmaceutical filtration market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by the expanding biopharmaceutical sector, heightened health concerns post-COVID-19, and rapid technological innovation. As demand for safe, sterile, and efficient drug production increases, pharmaceutical filtration technologies—especially single-use systems and membrane filters—are expected to remain at the forefront of pharmaceutical manufacturing. North America continues to lead the market, but emerging regions like Japan are poised for significant growth in the coming years. Strategic collaborations and investments by key players will further shape the competitive landscape and advance the development of next-generation therapeutic solutions.