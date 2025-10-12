Dev Technosys Launches Next-Gen Mobile App Development Solutions for Global Businesses

DELHI, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Dev Technosys, a leading mobile app development company, has officially launched its Next-Gen Mobile App Development Solutions, empowering global businesses with cutting-edge, scalable, and high-performance mobile applications. This strategic launch marks another milestone in Dev Technosys’ mission to drive digital transformation through innovative mobile technology.

With over 14 years of industry experience and a strong global client base, Dev Technosys continues to redefine the standards of mobile app development by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, and Cloud technologies into its development ecosystem. These next-generation solutions are designed to help enterprises enhance user experience, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth in the digital era.

“Our Next-Gen Mobile App Development Solutions are built to empower modern businesses to stay ahead of the curve. We focus on innovation, agility, and future-ready technologies that redefine how users interact with mobile apps,” said Tarun Nagar, CEO of Dev Technosys.

The newly launched suite of services includes:

Custom Mobile App Development (iOS, Android, and Cross-Platform)

AI & ML-Integrated Mobile Applications

Enterprise App Solutions for large-scale organizations

AR/VR App Development for immersive experiences

IoT-Powered Mobile Apps for smart connectivity

Blockchain-Based App Solutions ensuring enhanced data security

Through its Next-Gen Development Framework, Dev Technosys aims to reduce time-to-market, improve app scalability, and deliver tailor-made digital products aligned with each client’s business goals. The company leverages agile methodologies and user-centered design principles to ensure seamless performance and outstanding user engagement.

Dev Technosys has successfully delivered 1500+ projects across 50+ countries, serving diverse industries such as healthcare, fintech, eCommerce, logistics, real estate, and education. Its commitment to excellence and innovation has positioned it among the top-rated mobile app development companies globally.

“At Dev Technosys, innovation is not an option—it’s our culture. These next-gen solutions are a reflection of our team’s dedication to bringing futuristic technology to life,” added Nagar.

The company’s next step includes expanding its R&D efforts and exploring AI-driven automation tools, low-code app development platforms, and 5G-enabled mobile solutions to further strengthen its tech portfolio.

About Dev Technosys

Founded in 2010, Dev Technosys is a leading mobile app and web development company offering innovative digital solutions to startups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies. With a team of 150+ skilled developers and a global presence across the USA, UK, UAE, and India, the company specializes in delivering robust, scalable, and result-oriented digital products.

