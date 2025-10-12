Launch Alert: Softaken Introduces JSON Converter for Secure and Accurate Data Handling

NEW YORK, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken introduce its new JSON Converter, an intelligent and trustworthy program for JSON file conversion that will cut through the challenges of JSON file conversion with total data accuracy and protection.

With the growing use of JSON files in data exchange and application development, users often face challenges in managing and converting large volumes of data. This advanced JSON file Converter provides a quick and secure way to convert JSON files into many formats (XML, CSV, HTML, TXT, SQL, and many more) without losing or corrupting your data.

The new JSON format converter features a simple and easy-to-use interface that is open to data analysts, developers, businesses, or individuals alike. The program converts the JSON format without losing the original data structure, hierarchy, and formatting.

Features of Softaken JSON Converter:

Convert JSON into different file formats with ease.

Keep the data structure and integrity intact.

Convert multiple JSON files into other formats at the same time.

Easy to use and fast.

Compatible with Windows Operating System (Version 11, 10, 8.1, 8, and 7).

A Spokesperson from Softaken Stated,

“Our goal is to make JSON file management easier and more secure. With this new converter, users can confidently handle large datasets while maintaining accuracy and efficiency.”

The Softaken JSON Converter marks another step in the company’s mission to deliver trusted, high-quality solutions for data conversion and management.

About Softaken

Softaken is a reputable provider of professional software solutions that specialise in data migration, data recovery, and data conversion products for individuals and business users across the globe.

Media Contact:

Softaken Software

Email: support@softaken.com

Website: https://www.softaken.com/json-converter