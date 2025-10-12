Future Electronics Celebrates Thanksgiving with Employee Lunch and Charitable Donations

2025-10-12

Montreal, Quebec, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, celebrated Thanksgiving with a company-wide lunch that brought together more than 700 employees to share a meal and reflect on the season of gratitude.

As part of the event, Future Electronics’ charitable foundation, Build Hope Together, made generous contributions to six nonprofit organizations that serve women, children, and families in need: Le Chaînon, Shield of Athena, West Island Community Shares, Fondation Charles-Bruneau, Fondation des Gouverneurs de l’Espoir, and the Roger Neilson House.

The event was attended by senior executives from Future Electronics, alongside representatives from each charity, further demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting the communities in which it operates.

“Thanksgiving is a moment to pause and appreciate all that we have—and to share that gratitude by giving back,” said Jamie Singerman, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics. “Through Build Hope Together, we are proud to support organizations that make a meaningful difference in the lives of children, families, and women at risk.”

The Build Hope Together foundation was established in 2024 to empower Future Electronics employees to play an active role in philanthropy. Each year, employees are invited to nominate organizations for funding, with final selections made by a committee of executives and employee representatives. The foundation’s mission reflects Future Electronics’ culture of compassion, collaboration, and community leadership.

By hosting this event and continuing its charitable efforts, Future Electronics reaffirms its dedication to creating positive impact—both within the company and beyond.

For more information about Build Hope Together or Future Electronics’ community initiatives, visit: https://www.futureelectronics.com/policies/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

