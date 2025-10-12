bodHOST Announces Exciting Halloween Offers with Up to 50% OFF on Hosting Services

NEW YORK, 2025-10-12 — /EPR Network/ — Trick-or-Treat Your Way to Hosting Savings – Spooktacular Deals on VPS, Dedicated Servers, Cloud & More!

bodHOST, a leading provider of web hosting solutions, announced its Halloween Web Hosting offer 2025, a series of Halloween-themed special offers designed to give customers frighteningly good deals on a wide range of hosting services. These limited-time promotions offer substantial savings on various hosting packages, catering to both individual users and businesses looking to enhance their online presence.

We’re thrilled to present our customers with these BOO-tiful Halloween deals,” said a spokesperson at bodHOST. “Our goal is to make premium hosting services more accessible while adding a touch of fun to the process. Whether you’re a start-up, a growing business, or an individual creator, there’s something for everyone in our Halloween basket of treats.

The Halloween Offers Include Instant Savings:

Buy 1 Year, Get 1 Year FREE on Linux & Windows Hosting

– Get double the hosting this Halloween! Buy one year, and get another free! Perfect for spooky success! 25% OFF Cloud Hosting

– Enjoy flexible cloud hosting with 25% off! Scale your website this Halloween and enjoy cloud benefits! 20% OFF Reseller Hosting

– Become a hosting hero! Get Instant 20% off reseller hosting and offer amazing services to your clients! 15% OFF VPS Hosting

– Spooktacular savings await! Enjoy 15% off all VPS hosting plans. Enhance your online presence this Halloween! 10% OFF Dedicated Servers

– Boost your website’s performance with 10% off dedicated servers for the first three months. Power your site! 10% OFF Self-Managed VPS

– Take control this Halloween with 10% off Self-Managed VPS! Customize your hosting experience and maximize your creativity!

These special offers are available for a limited time and are subject to terms and conditions. Customers are encouraged to visit the bodHOST website or contact their sales representatives for more information on how to take advantage of these spooktacular deals.

