Lucintel Forecasts the Composites in the Global Automotive Market to Reach $13 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the composites in the global automotive market looks promising with opportunities in interior, exterior, power train system, chassis systems, electrical and electronics and under body system applications. The composite in the global automotive market is expected to reach an estimated $13 billion by 2031 from $10.2 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are rise in demand for vehicles that are fuel efficient and have low carbon emissions and corrosion resistivity and low thermal expansion.



Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in composites in the global automotive market to 2030 by material compound material (SMC, BMC, GMT, LFT, CFT, and SFT), application (exterior, interior, power train system, chassis system, electrical and electronics, under body system, and others), fiber (glass fiber and carbon fiber), resin group (thermoset resin and thermoplastic resin) and by region.

Lucintel forecasts that powertrain system will remain the largest application segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

SFT expected to witness the largest segment and CFT is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC and ROW is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume also due to higher penetration of composites in automotive in this region than other region.

BASF, DSM, DuPont, SABIC, and Lanxess are the major suppliers in the composites in the global automotive market.

