Single-cell Omics Market 2030: Academic Insights Driving Research

The global single-cell omics market was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow to USD 4.64 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily attributed to ongoing technological advancements in single-cell analysis and the increasing scale of genomics studies utilizing single-cell RNA sequencing.

The expansion of the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, along with growing demand for biologics, are also major drivers of market growth. Additionally, the rising incidence of life-threatening diseases has fueled the need for personalized medicine, further advancing the adoption of single-cell omics technologies.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the market, as the technology was widely used to examine viral-host interactions, immune responses, and cell-specific effects of the virus. It also played a role in advancing precision diagnostics through the identification of specific biomarkers. Moving forward, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for innovative therapeutics are expected to create new opportunities for the market.

The rising incidence of cancer has significantly contributed to the market’s growth. Single-cell analysis plays a crucial role in understanding cancer progression and cellular heterogeneity. In Canada, cancer remains the leading cause of death. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, approximately 2 in 5 Canadians are projected to develop cancer in their lifetime. Single-cell omics technologies enable the identification of diverse immune cell subsets and provide a clearer understanding of tumor development, supporting accurate diagnosis and treatment monitoring.

Order a free sample PDF of the Single-cell Omics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market in 2022, accounting for 46.37% of the total market share. Key growth drivers include a strong presence of leading market players, advanced healthcare infrastructure, active R&D efforts, and government support. Notably, the U.S. Precision Medicine Initiative has emphasized the development of personalized treatments.

Product Type: The single-cell genomics segment led the market in 2022, contributing 45.8% of total revenue. This growth is driven by rising demand across multiple end-user industries, clinical applications, and the introduction of advanced tools such as microfluidics, droplet-based methods, and high-throughput sequencing.

The single-cell genomics segment led the market in 2022, contributing 45.8% of total revenue. This growth is driven by rising demand across multiple end-user industries, clinical applications, and the introduction of advanced tools such as microfluidics, droplet-based methods, and high-throughput sequencing. Application: The oncology segment emerged as the dominant application area in 2022, holding 55.1% of the market share. It is expected to maintain the highest growth rate through 2030, fueled by the increasing global cancer burden and the evolving use of single-cell technologies in cancer research.

The oncology segment emerged as the dominant application area in 2022, holding 55.1% of the market share. It is expected to maintain the highest growth rate through 2030, fueled by the increasing global cancer burden and the evolving use of single-cell technologies in cancer research. End-User: In 2022, academic and research organizations were the largest end-users, capturing 42.8% of the market. This is due to the increased use of the technology in university settings, expanding research efforts, and the exploration of diverse applications in areas like transcriptomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 1.40 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.64 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 16.1%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The single-cell omics industry is highly competitive and fragmented, with several key players actively pursuing strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position. For example, in April 2023, Fulgent Genetics launched the Mission Bio, Inc. platform, expanding access to single-cell multi-omics for clinical research and drug development—a move aimed at enhancing their therapeutic development capabilities.

Key Players

Danaher Corporation

CYTENA GmbH

10x Genomics

BD

CELLENION

PerkinElmer Inc.

ANGLE plc

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Mission Bio

Standard BioTools Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global single-cell omics market is poised for substantial growth through 2030, driven by rapid advancements in single-cell technologies, increasing genomic research activities, and the growing demand for personalized medicine and innovative therapeutics. With cancer and other chronic diseases on the rise, the need for high-resolution cellular analysis is becoming increasingly critical. North America continues to lead the market due to strong infrastructure and supportive policies, while Asia Pacific is emerging as a key growth region. The market’s future will be shaped by ongoing research, clinical applications, and strategic industry collaborations.