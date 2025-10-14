Immunoassay Analyzers Market Expands with Advanced Diagnostic Devices

San Francisco, 25 September 2025, – The global immunoassay analyzers market size is anticipated to reach USD 9,150.4 million by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases drives the market, intensifying the demand for accurate and timely diagnostic solutions.

As conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and autoimmune diseases become more widespread, healthcare providers are increasingly relying on immunoassay technologies for early detection, disease monitoring, and treatment planning. These analyzers offer high sensitivity and specificity, making them indispensable tools in clinical laboratories and hospital settings.

Technological advancements are also pivotal in market expansion. Innovations in chemiluminescence, fluorescence, and enzyme-linked immunoassay platforms have significantly improved throughput, automation, and diagnostic precision. These enhancements enable faster turnaround times and support high-volume testing, particularly critical in large healthcare facilities and during public health emergencies. The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of rapid and scalable diagnostic tools, leading to a surge in the deployment of immunoassay analyzers for antibody detection and disease surveillance.

Moreover, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine and preventive healthcare encourages the adoption of immunoassay-based diagnostics. Governments and healthcare organizations are investing in advanced laboratory infrastructure and point-of-care testing solutions to improve accessibility and efficiency. While regulatory hurdles and high equipment costs may pose challenges, the market’s overall trajectory remains positive, supported by strong demand, technological innovation, and expanding healthcare coverage across emerging economies.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In terms of segment, consumables and accessories accounted for a revenue of USD 2,733.3 million in 2024.

Enzyme-Linked Immunoassay is the most lucrative product segment registering the fastest growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America was the largest revenue generating market in 2024.

Country-wise, China is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030

List of Key Players in the Immunoassay Analyzers Market

Siemens Healthineers AG

BIOMÉRIEUX

Abbott

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

BD

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

