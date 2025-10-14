Pregnancy Tracking and Postpartum Care Apps Market Expands Globally

The global pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market was valued at USD 217.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 874.8 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by increasing health consciousness among women, advancements in women’s health technology, rising digital literacy, and improved internet connectivity. These factors have led to a surge in the adoption of mobile applications that assist expectant and new mothers in managing their health and well-being during and after pregnancy.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Pre-partum vs. Post-partum Segmentation: In 2023, the pre-partum segment generated the largest revenue, while the post-partum segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Device Usage: Smartphones are the dominant platform for these applications, accounting for USD 175.9 million in 2023, owing to their widespread adoption and accessibility.

Regional Insights: North America led the market in 2024, with Canada expected to register the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

The market is expected to grow from USD 257.6 million in 2023 to USD 874.8 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 19.1%. This growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of postpartum complications, such as postpartum depression, hypertension, and infections, which these apps help monitor and manage. Additionally, the rise in smartphone penetration and digital literacy among women contributes to the market’s expansion.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market include:

Glow, Inc.: Known for its Glow Nurture app, which offers features like logging postpartum behaviors and feelings, providing advice, and fostering a supportive community.

Ovia Health: Offers a suite of apps focusing on fertility, pregnancy, and parenting, providing personalized health insights.

BabyCenter, LLC: Provides comprehensive pregnancy and parenting resources, including tools for tracking pregnancy milestones and baby development.

What to Expect: Offers a popular pregnancy app based on the best-selling book, providing expert advice and community support.

Flo Health, Inc.: Known for its period and ovulation tracker, which also offers pregnancy and postpartum tracking features.

Conclusion

The pregnancy tracking and postpartum care apps market is experiencing significant growth, driven by technological advancements, increased health awareness, and the widespread adoption of smartphones among women. As the demand for personalized and accessible healthcare solutions continues to rise, these applications are poised to play a crucial role in supporting women’s health during and after pregnancy. The market’s expansion presents opportunities for both established and emerging companies to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of expectant and new mothers.

