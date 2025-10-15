Knitting Yarn Ball Retail Market 2030: Crafting a Future with Wool

The global knitting yarn ball retail market was valued at USD 5,717.3 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 8,337.8 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% between 2023 and 2030. The market’s expansion is largely driven by the increasing interest of younger generations in knitting, coupled with a growing trend of showcasing handmade creations and patterns on social media platforms.

Cotton fiber remains a key material in the production of yarn balls used for knitting items such as tanks, tunics, tees, and pullovers, thanks to its high breathability and absorbent qualities. Moreover, the softness and excellent drape of cotton yarn make it a preferred choice for formal wear. The material’s popularity also extends to crafting soft toys, contributing further to the market’s growth trajectory.

In the United States, the knitting yarn ball retail market reached a valuation of USD 1,257.2 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The high demand for winter apparel such as sweaters, scarves, gloves, and socks—attributable to the country’s harsh winters—continues to fuel market growth. As per the Craft Yarn Council, around 38.0 million Americans engage in knitting activities to create blankets, sweaters, cardigans, and other garments, highlighting the rising need for comfortable and soft yarn balls.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Europe recorded the highest market revenue in 2022 at USD 2,182.7 million.

The U.S. accounted for the largest market share in North America in 2022.

By distribution channel, physical stores dominated the market with over 81.5% of global revenue in 2022.

By material, the cotton segment held a majority share, accounting for more than 50.3% of the global volume in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast:

2022 Market Size: USD 5,717.3 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8,337.8 Million

CAGR (2023–2030): 4.8%

Top Region: Europe (Largest market in 2022)

Competitive Landscape:

The global knitting yarn ball market consists of diverse players, including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. These players focus on sourcing high-quality raw materials such as cotton, merino wool, alpaca, cashmere, and silk to produce premium yarn balls. The customer base spans from elderly individuals to younger generations, with manufacturers aiming to meet the varied demands of both demographics.

A notable development in the market is the emergence of startups offering knitting classes and workshops. One such example is The Dutch Knitters, a Netherlands-based organization that encourages individuals to turn their knitting hobby into a career. These educational initiatives are expected to further boost global demand for knitting yarn balls in the coming years.

Major Companies in the Market:

Ball Yarn

Sullivan’s USA

Ganga Acrowools

Vardhman Group

Gomitolatura Albatros di Chen Xiaoqun

Gedifra

Hobbii

The Yarnery

King Cole

Rowan

Conclusion:

The global knitting yarn ball retail market is experiencing consistent growth, driven by social media influence, a resurgence in DIY and crafting hobbies, and increasing participation across age groups. The dominance of cotton as a preferred material, coupled with a strong presence of physical retail stores and supportive initiatives like knitting classes, positions the market for robust expansion through 2030. With strong regional markets like Europe and the U.S. leading the way, the sector is poised to benefit from both consumer demand and innovative engagement strategies from market players.