Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Witnesses Rising Global Demand

The global Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) market was valued at approximately USD 852.4 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,282.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders such as single-gene and mitochondrial diseases, which have heightened the demand for preimplantation genetic diagnosis and screening procedures.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Several factors are influencing the PGT market:

Technological Advancements: The adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies has significantly improved the accuracy and efficiency of genetic testing, making it a preferred choice over traditional methods.

Rising Awareness: Growing awareness among patients and healthcare providers about the benefits of genetic screening in preventing hereditary diseases is contributing to market expansion.

Regulatory Support: Increasing support from healthcare policies and insurance coverage for assisted reproductive technologies are facilitating market growth.

Ethical Considerations: Ethical debates surrounding genetic testing, particularly concerning gender selection and embryo editing, continue to impact market dynamics.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 852.4 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,282.1 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.1%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The PGT market is characterized by the presence of several key players:

CooperSurgical: Known for its comprehensive portfolio in reproductive health, including genetic testing solutions.

PerkinElmer: Offers advanced molecular diagnostics and genetic screening tools.

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Provides a wide range of laboratory instruments and reagents for genetic testing.

Illumina: A leader in sequencing technologies, contributing to advancements in genetic testing.

Agilent Technologies: Supplies analytical instruments and reagents for genetic analysis.

These companies hold significant market shares due to their technological innovations, extensive product offerings, and strong distribution networks.

Key Companies List

CooperSurgical

PerkinElmer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Bioarray

Natera

Fulgent Genetics

LabCorp

Quest Diagnostics

Conclusion

The Preimplantation Genetic Testing market is poised for substantial growth, driven by technological advancements, increasing awareness, and supportive healthcare policies. As the demand for genetic screening in reproductive health rises, key players are focusing on innovation and expanding their product portfolios to cater to the evolving needs of the market. The ongoing developments in genetic testing technologies are expected to further propel the market forward, offering new opportunities for both healthcare providers and patients.

