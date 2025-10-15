Probiotic Drink Market Driven by Rising Health and Wellness Awareness

The global probiotic drinks market was valued at USD 13.65 billion in 2019, and it is projected to grow to USD 21.95 billion by 2027, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2020 through 2027. Rising consumer demand for functional beverages that aid digestive health is a key driver. As awareness increases globally about gut wellness, more people are recognizing the role such products play in overall health.

Key Market Trends & Insights

In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest market share, contributing over 40% of total global revenue.

Central and South America are expected to post the highest growth rate during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Among distribution channels, the offline segment dominated in 2019, accounting for over 85% of global revenue.

On the product side, dairy-based probiotic drinks captured more than 55% of revenue in 2019.

Market Size & Forecast

2019 market size: USD 13.65 billion

Forecast for 2027: USD 21.95 billion

Growth rate (2020-2027): 6.1% CAGR

Largest region in 2019: Asia Pacific

Fastest-growing region expected: Central & South America

Consumers—especially younger ones—are becoming more health conscious. This has boosted demand globally, particularly for ready-to-drink options that suit busy, on-the-go lifestyles. Probiotic drinks are valued not only for supporting digestion, but also for benefits such as immune system strengthening and improvements in mood, as gut health becomes more strongly linked with mental wellbeing. Manufacturers are actively innovating: introducing new flavors, experimenting with packaging designs, and seeking strain varieties that are effective under varied production conditions. The strains most commonly used are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, while Bacillus strains are gaining ground owing to their resilience during processing.

Order a free sample PDF of the Probiotic Drink Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The probiotic drink space is highly competitive. To stand out, companies are leveraging product innovation (flavor, functional attributes), attractive packaging, and aligning with consumer preferences for health and convenience. Examples include AliveBiome’s introduction of probiotic drinks with live bacteria, botanicals, and vitamins in citrus and raspberry formats, and Chobani’s launch of a plant-based organic beverage brewed from fermented fruit juice and oats, available in flavors like vanilla, mixed berry vanilla, banana cream, and strawberry cream.

Key Companies

Some of the major players in the global probiotic drink market are:

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Danone S.A.

GCMMF (Amul)

PepsiCo

NextFoods

Harmless Harvest

Bio-K Plus International Inc

Fonterra Co-operative Group

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Nestlé SA

Chobani, LLC

Conclusion

Overall, the probiotic drink market is positioned for strong growth over the coming years, driven by increasing health awareness, demand for functional beverages, and new product development. While Asia Pacific dominates the current landscape, Central & South America are set to grow more rapidly. Dairy-based drinks continue to form the bulk of the market, but plant-based alternatives are emerging quickly. Offline sales remain the main channel today, though online distribution is expected to grow steadily. With many companies investing in flavor innovation, diversity of strains, and packaging, competition will remain intense. Success in this sector will likely hinge on balancing efficacy, consumer perception, convenience, and strong regional strategies.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.