Oats Market 2030: The Surge in E-Commerce and Online Shopping

The global oats market was valued at USD 5.16 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 8.24 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by factors such as increasing health awareness, the rising popularity of plant-based diets, and the convenience and versatility of oat-based products.

As consumers become more conscious of the health benefits of oats—including their high fiber and nutrient content—demand for oat-based products like oat milk, breakfast cereals, and snacks continues to rise. Additionally, the market benefits from an increasing demand for gluten-free options, ongoing product innovations, and the growing prominence of e-commerce platforms, making oats more widely accessible. Oats are rich in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals, making them a great choice for maintaining good health. The versatility of oats allows for various product forms, from oatmeal and granola bars to smoothies, making them both nutritious and easy to consume. Ongoing innovations by food manufacturers, such as flavored oats, oat-based snacks, oat milk, and even oat-infused personal care products, are further driving the market expansion.

Oats’ naturally gluten-free nature also makes them an increasingly popular choice among people with gluten intolerance or celiac disease, contributing to further market growth. Moreover, with more consumers shifting to plant-based diets to reduce their environmental impact, oats are becoming a preferred choice for those seeking plant-based alternatives.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the global oats market in 2023, holding a revenue share of 50.34%. The region’s growth is primarily driven by increasing awareness of the health benefits of oats, which are rich in fiber, protein, and other essential nutrients.

Rolled oats led the market with a 39.7% revenue share in 2023 due to their convenience, versatility, and relatively quick cooking time. They are commonly used in breakfast cereals, baked goods, and snacks, offering a nutritious and easy-to-prepare option for consumers.

Animal feed applications accounted for the largest share of 48.3% in 2023. Oats are highly valued in the agricultural sector for their nutritional content, especially for livestock such as horses and poultry. Their ease of cultivation further drives their demand in animal feed.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets represented the largest distribution channel in 2023, capturing 44.9% of the market. These retail formats offer a broad selection of oat products, making it convenient for consumers to access a variety of brands and product types.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5.16 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.24 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 7.0%

Europe: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Kellogg’s and Quaker Oats Company are two dominant players in the oats market:

Kellogg’s tailors its oat product offerings to align with regional preferences and dietary trends, with oats being a key ingredient in many of their products to deliver fiber and nutritional benefits.

tailors its oat product offerings to align with regional preferences and dietary trends, with oats being a key ingredient in many of their products to deliver fiber and nutritional benefits. Quaker Oats, a subsidiary of PepsiCo, has a broad range of oat-based products and a significant global presence. They cater to a wide variety of markets with their extensive portfolio of oat-related food and beverage items.

B&G Foods, a growing player in the North American oats market, has a strong focus on the U.S. market. The company’s products are available in grocery stores, supermarkets, and online retailers across the country.

Key Players

Quaker Oats Company

Morning Foods

General Mills

Richardson International

Grain Millers

Avena Foods

Blue Lake Milling

B&G Foods, Inc.

The Kellogg Company

Marico Limited

Conclusion

The oats market is experiencing strong growth driven by rising consumer demand for healthier, plant-based, and gluten-free food options. The global awareness of oats’ nutritional benefits, coupled with innovations in oat-based products and their increasing use in both human food and animal feed, positions the market for continued expansion. As product offerings diversify and access improves through various distribution channels like supermarkets and e-commerce, the oats market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching USD 8.24 billion by 2030.