Portable Power Station Market 2030: Emerging Markets on the Rise

Portable Power Station Market Overview

The global portable power station market was valued at USD 0.69 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.74 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0% between 2025 and 2030. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising demand for clean and renewable energy sources.

As environmental awareness among consumers increases, the preference for portable power stations powered by solar or other renewable energy sources has grown. These devices offer a more eco-friendly alternative to conventional gasoline or diesel generators, supporting the global transition towards sustainable living. Moreover, the need for dependable power sources during natural disasters or emergencies is also contributing to the growing adoption of these solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global portable power station market in 2024, accounting for a 39% revenue share.

In the United States, growing demand for reliable off-grid power solutions is a key driver of market expansion.

Lithium-ion technology has emerged as a significant component in the development of portable power stations, offering advantages in weight, efficiency, and recharge cycles.

Emergency power applications remain critical across various sectors, ensuring safety and business continuity during outages or unforeseen events.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size : USD 0.69 Billion

: USD 0.69 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 1.74 Billion

: USD 1.74 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 17.0%

: 17.0% Leading Region in 2024: North America

Key Portable Power Station Companies

Several major players dominate the portable power station market, employing strategies such as product innovation and expansion into off-grid and eco-conscious consumer markets.

Jackery: Founded in 2012, Jackery is a prominent provider of green outdoor power solutions for explorers and adventurers. The company offers high-quality portable power stations, solar panels, and other outdoor energy solutions.

Goal Zero: A leader in portable energy, Goal Zero is known for its sustainable and reliable power solutions tailored for outdoor use, adventurers, and emergency preparedness.

Other leading companies in the market include:

Anker Innovations

ChargeTech

Duracell Inc.

EcoFlow

iForway

Lion Energy

LIPOWER

MIDLAND RADIO

Conclusion

The global portable power station market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable, off-grid, and emergency power solutions. With a projected CAGR of 17.0% from 2025 to 2030 and a market size expected to more than double by 2030, the sector offers promising opportunities. The growing consumer shift towards eco-friendly technologies, along with rising preparedness for emergency scenarios, positions portable power stations as essential tools in the future of energy access. North America remains the leading market, with the U.S. at the forefront of adoption and innovation.