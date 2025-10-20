U.S. Hotels Industry Ranking 2025

SANTA CLARA, CA, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — The new rating for 2025 U.S. Hotels Industry has just been released by RealRate.

Here are the top 3 companies from U.S. Hotels Industry measured by their economic capital ratio which is also known as a key metric of companies’ financial health.

Boyd Gaming Corp – 208.47%

Monarch Casino Resort INC – 177.22%

Marriott International INC MD – 141.58%

Boyd Gaming Corporation, founded in 1975, operates a diversified portfolio of gaming, entertainment, and hospitality properties across the United States, including casinos, hotels, and online gaming platforms. Its core operations include slot machines, table games, dining, hotel accommodations, and management of third-party properties. In 2025, the company reported quarterly revenue of approximately US $991.6 million, bringing its trailing twelve-month revenue to around US $3.96 billion.

Monarch focuses on providing premium entertainment, lodging, and dining experiences in both of its markets, combining modern casino operations with full-service resort amenities. In 2025, the company generated approximately US $535 million in revenue, reflecting steady growth driven by strong visitation and gaming performance in both Nevada and Colorado. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 177%, being 99% points above the market average of 78%.

Marriott operates, manages, and franchises thousands of hotels and resorts globally under more than 30 brands, spanning from luxury to mid-scale lodging. Its business model emphasizes franchise and management agreements rather than direct property ownership, allowing for asset-light expansion. In 2025, Marriott reported approximately US $25.7 billion in revenue, continuing its post-pandemic growth trajectory. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 142%, being 64% points above the market average of 78%.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel : The U.S. hotel industry is a cornerstone of the nation’s service economy, encompassing hotels, motels, resorts, and extended-stay accommodations that cater to both leisure and business travelers. Its revenue comes not only from room bookings but also from food and beverage services, events, and an expanding range of non-room activities like wellness programs and retail partnerships. After the pandemic-induced collapse, the sector has largely recovered, driven by strong domestic tourism, business travel revival, and a resurgence in international visitors.

The industry is currently defined by several key trends reshaping its structure and profitability. Major chains and independent operators alike are diversifying revenue through wellness, co-working spaces, branded residences, and local F&B experiences. Technology continues to play a transformative role, with artificial intelligence, automation, and data-driven pricing systems becoming central to operational efficiency and personalized guest experiences.

Looking ahead, the U.S. hotel market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.9% through 2030, reaching over $313 billion in value. Extended-stay and luxury segments are expected to lead this expansion, benefiting from changing traveler preferences and higher-spending clientele. Yet, the outlook isn’t without caution—macroeconomic volatility, potential overbuilding, and margin compression could slow overall profitability.

