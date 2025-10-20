Non Ferrous Metal Works: Driving Excellence in Copper, Brass, and Bronze Extrusion Since 1966

SOUTH AFRICA, 2025-10-20 — /EPR Network/ — One of the most reputable companies in South Africa’s non-ferrous metals sector, Non Ferrous Metal Works (NFM), is a leader in the extrusion of copper, brass, and bronze alloys. The NFM Extrusion Division, situated in Prospecton, Durban, was founded in 1966 and is currently among the biggest and most sophisticated extrusion plants in South Africa.

The Extrusion Division is well-positioned to efficiently and dependably service both domestic and foreign markets thanks to its strategic location with easy access to both port and national road networks. Customers of NFM are certain to enjoy not only superior manufacturing but also expedited logistics and prompt delivery thanks to this regional advantage.

NFM has continuously made investments in technology, expertise, and innovation over its nearly 60 years of existence. The business has several direct and indirect extrusion presses that allow it to produce a wide variety of copper and brass alloy profiles in various sizes and forms. The ability to create and provide wrought copper, brass, and bronze alloys adapted to a wide range of requirements is enhanced by an exceptional portfolio of automated Schumag draw benches and conventional draw benches.

NFM stands out for its continuous dedication to excellence. The company’s strict devotion to worldwide quality management standards is demonstrated by the production facilities’ proud maintenance of ISO 9001:2015 accreditation. All NFM’s copper, brass, and bronze alloys are completely certified to satisfy both individual customer requirements and international standards, providing industries that require unwavering performance and dependability with peace of mind.

To keep NFM at the forefront of the extrusion industry, the company’s Research and Development (R&D) Department is essential. To broaden the company’s product line and strengthen its position as a one-stop distributor for non-ferrous alloys, the R&D team is constantly looking for creative solutions and creating new procedures.

Their customers trust them not only because they consistently produce high-quality products, but also because they can innovate, adapt, and deliver precisely what they need. Their clients view them as long-term partners, and their commitment to quality and conformance is essential to that partnership.

NFM, one of South Africa’s biggest producers of wrought copper, brass, and bronze, continues to supply a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, energy, transportation, engineering and construction. The company’s legacy is based on more than 50 years of customer-focused service, strong quality standards, and precision engineering.

With an eye towards the future, NFM is committed to developing its extrusion capabilities while upholding its core principles of excellence, innovation, and dependability. The company is well-positioned to continue being the go-to partner for copper, brass, and bronze solutions in South Africa and abroad because of its top-notch facilities, robust logistical network, and unwavering commitment to quality.

About Non Ferrous Metal Works

Founded in 1947, Non Ferrous Metal Works is one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of copper, brass, and bronze products in South Africa. With decades of expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and a commitment to innovation, NFM serves a wide range of industries both locally and internationally. To learn more about metal companies in South Africa, visit their website at https://nfm.co.za/

